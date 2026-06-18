/US-Iran peace deal reopens Strait of Hormuz, but leaves a $300bn question

Two other issues that loomed large when the conflict began get barely a mention in the page-and-a-half text. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had both named Iran's missile programme as a priority, yet the agreement offers little detail on it. The same goes for Tehran's support for regional proxies: the ceasefire does extend to Hezbollah, but the group features only in passing, leaving it unclear whether Iran will face pressure to cut those ties in the talks ahead.