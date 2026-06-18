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US-Iran peace deal reopens Strait of Hormuz, but leaves a $300bn question

Briefings given to journalists afterwards filled in some of the gaps, though they also showed how many of the most contentious issues, on Iran's nuclear programme, its regional influence and the reconstruction plan, have simply been pushed into the next round of talks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
US-Iran peace deal reopens Strait of Hormuz, but leaves a $300bn question
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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