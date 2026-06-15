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US-Iran peace deal to be signed on June 19: What about Iranian frozen assets

US-Iran peace deal: The release of Iran's frozen assets has been a major point of contention in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Even as the world celebrates the peace deal, USD 12 billion in frozen assets remains a primary issue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
US-Iran peace deal to be signed on June 19: What about Iranian frozen assets
Image Credit: Credit: File Photo/IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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