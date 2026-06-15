/US-Iran peace deal to be signed on June 19: What about Iranian frozen assets

US-Iran peace deal: United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday the completion of a peace deal between the US and Iran, declaring the immediate removal of the US naval blockade and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. Furthermore, Iran also confirmed the development, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, stating that Tehran will enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement only after verifying Washington's commitments to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade, and releasing Iranian assets. The peace deal is scheduled to be signed this Friday in Geneva.