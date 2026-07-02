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US-Iran peace talks in Doha 'positive', says Qatar; Tehran slams Bahrain dialogue

The diplomatic track is set to pause briefly, with further discussions scheduled to resume following the conclusion of funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on February 28. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
US-Iran peace talks in Doha 'positive', says Qatar; Tehran slams Bahrain dialogue
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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