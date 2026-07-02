/US-Iran peace talks in Doha 'positive', says Qatar; Tehran slams Bahrain dialogue

Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan have reported "positive progress" following the conclusion of indirect technical talks between the United States and Iran in Doha. The discussions, which took place on Wednesday, focused on resolving outstanding issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) originally signed on June 17.
According to Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these meetings built upon the foundational outcomes established during the Lake Lucerne Summit. Both nations have agreed to maintain a "communication channel" with Washington to address and report potential breaches of the agreement.
The diplomatic track is set to pause briefly, with further discussions scheduled to resume following the conclusion of funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on February 28. These ceremonies are slated to take place across Iran and Iraq between July 4 and July 9.
While diplomatic progress was noted in Doha, tensions flared over a separate US-led regional security summit held in Bahrain. The meeting, which included representatives from 12 nations—including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, and Syria—focused on ensuring the "free flow of commerce" through the Strait of Hormuz.
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, sharply dismissed the Bahrain dialogue, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz falls under Iranian command rather than the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
"A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf," Gharibabadi stated. He emphasised that regional security requires the withdrawal of US forces and an end to foreign interventions, adding that stability must be built on "respect for countries’ sovereignty and acceptance of new geopolitical realities" rather than an American military umbrella.
The diplomatic manoeuvres occur against a backdrop of escalating regional violence. In the Strait of Hormuz, a foreign container ship reportedly ran aground after straying from designated shipping routes. Simultaneously, the conflict continues unabated in other theatres; Israeli forces have killed five Palestinians in Gaza and are persisting with military strikes in southern Lebanon, despite claims of "ceasefire" agreements.
Further complicating the regional landscape, the United States and Israel have signed a $1 lease agreement to allocate land for a permanent US embassy in West Jerusalem. The decision, which follows the establishment of a temporary embassy during the first term of former President Donald Trump, is viewed by observers as a significant setback to hopes for a future Palestinian capital.
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