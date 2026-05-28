US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal to ease tensions; Trump's approval pending: Axios report

WASHINGTON DC: In a significant diplomatic development, US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly reached a tentative 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and paving the way for formal talks regarding Iran's nuclear programme. According to an Axios report, the agreement is now awaiting final approval from President Donald Trump, as well as Iran's acceptance.

The proposed MoU is designed to serve as a bridge to bring both nations to the negotiating table to address the ongoing crisis in West Asia. While officials on both sides noted that most terms were settled by Tuesday, the final hurdle remains the blessing of top leadership. One US official noted that President Trump has requested a few days to review the final draft before committing to the framework, reported Axios.

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The deal, if finalised, would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict began on February 28. However, officials noted that a comprehensive agreement addressing Trump's nuclear demands would still require extensive negotiations. "This is an agreement to get everybody to the table. We will work out the details in the negotiations," one of the US officials said, as reported by Axios.

US officials said most terms had been agreed upon by Tuesday, but final approval from senior leadership on both sides was pending. They further claimed that Iranian officials later conveyed they had received necessary approvals and were ready to sign, although Tehran has not independently confirmed this. The US negotiators have briefed Trump on the final draft, but he has not yet given his approval. "The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it," the US official said, as quoted by Axios.

This development comes following a fresh round of exchanges between the two sides, with CBS News reporting that the US carried out strikes on Iran on Wednesday, citing a US official who described the action as "defensive" and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. According to CBS News, US forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The official added that despite the latest exchange, the US-Iran ceasefire was still considered to be holding. Following the strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched early-morning strikes at an American base. However, it did not share the name or provide specific details of the attack. "Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m," IRGC stated in its statement.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that Iran launched the strikes toward Kuwait, which were "successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces."

Under the proposed MoU, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be "unrestricted," and Iran would be required to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days, officials said, as reported by Axios.

The agreement would also include a US naval de-escalation, to be implemented in proportion to the restoration of commercial shipping. The MoU reportedly includes an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons and also lays out that initial negotiations during the 60 days would focus on the disposal of Iran's highly enriched uranium and limits on enrichment activities.

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In return, the United States would discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets as part of the broader negotiations, Axios reported. The MoU would also explore mechanisms to facilitate humanitarian aid and the flow of goods into Iran. According to Axios, citing the US official, Iran could benefit economically from the deal, adding, "there are people in their system that understand that it is an opportunity to go in a different direction," and said, "We will find out during the 60-day negotiations if that's the case."

Officials further clarified that there would be no side deals or hidden clauses regarding sanctions relief or financial transfers. "The more the Iranians are willing to give, the more they will get," one official said, as quoted by Axios.