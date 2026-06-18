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US-Iran sign 14-point pact to end hostilities, reopen Strait of Hormuz and launch nuclear talks

The document, officially titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran", lays out a framework for reducing tensions and reaching a broader settlement within the next 60 days.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
US-Iran sign 14-point pact to end hostilities, reopen Strait of Hormuz and launch nuclear talks
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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