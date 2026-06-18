/US-Iran sign 14-point pact to end hostilities, reopen Strait of Hormuz and launch nuclear talks

The United States and Iran have signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending military hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and paving the way for negotiations on sanctions relief and Tehran's nuclear programme.
According to CNN, citing a White House official, US President Donald Trump signed the agreement on Wednesday while meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed the memorandum, which took effect immediately.
The document, officially titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran", lays out a framework for reducing tensions and reaching a broader settlement within the next 60 days.
A senior US administration official described the agreement as a mechanism to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and establish a system of phased sanctions relief linked to Tehran's compliance.
"This is fundamentally an agreement that allows us to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately, commit the Iranians to destroying the nuclear dust, and then gives us a dial where if the Iranians dial up their good behaviour, we respond by dialling up the kind of economic and sanctions relief that can make them a more prosperous country," the official told CNN.
Iran also confirmed the signing of the memorandum.
According to Iran's Press TV, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the text had been finalised after extensive consultations involving Oman and several other countries. He added that arrangements governing the Strait of Hormuz had largely been agreed upon.
Baghaei said the deal would ensure safe maritime passage while preserving "the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz."
What the agreement includes
The memorandum calls for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations between the two sides, including actions linked to the conflict in Lebanon.
It also commits Washington and Tehran to concluding negotiations on a final agreement within 60 days, with the option of extending the timeline through mutual consent.
Under the terms of the deal, the United States will begin lifting its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe and free passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for an initial period of 60 days.
The agreement further outlines a roadmap for the phased easing of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets and Treasury waivers allowing Iranian oil exports.
It also includes a US-backed reconstruction and economic development package for Iran valued at no less than USD 300 billion.
Nuclear commitments
Press TV reported that Iran has reaffirmed its commitment not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.
The memorandum also provides for discussions on the future management of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Earlier, Fox News reported that the broader framework under discussion would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the American blockade, initiating a 60-day negotiation process on uranium enrichment, implementing sanctions relief measures and establishing a structured ceasefire arrangement involving Israel and Hezbollah.
The agreement is being seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough after years of tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides now entering a critical phase of negotiations aimed at reaching a long-term settlement.
(With ANI inputs)
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