/US-Iran Switzerland talks: Why did JD Vance call an Indian and a Pakistani the two most important people in his life?

US-Iran Talks: As the United States and Iran sat down for a fresh round of negotiations in Switzerland, an unexpected statement from US Vice President J.D. Vance briefly stole the spotlight before the talks formally began.
Speaking in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Bürgenstock resort, he joked that there are “two very important people” in his life – “one Indian and one Pakistani”.
The Indian, he explained, is his wife, Usha Vance, who is of Indian origin. And the Pakistani is Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom he credited for playing a major role in helping bring the talks together.
The comments came just before formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran began under mediation efforts involving Pakistan and Qatar.
Hours before the talks opened, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran. Writing on his Truth Social, he posted, “Iran must immediately stop its wealthy proxy in Lebanon from causing trouble.”
He followed that with a warning, “If they do not, we will hit Iran again very hard, just like we did last week, only more so.”
At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the Israeli military had been instructed to respond to any threat emerging from Lebanon.
The issue has become particularly sensitive because the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides on June 17 includes provisions related to a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Addressing the gathering before negotiations began, Vance said direct negotiations between senior American and Iranian leaders at this level had been rare.
“Outside of Islamabad and here, meaning before the last few months, Iranian and American leadership had never really met at this level,” he said.
“The president (Trump) tasked us with opening a new chapter, changing our relationship with the people of Iran and extending a hand of friendship,” he added.
Vance said Washington is prepared to transform its relationship with Tehran if Iranian leaders abandoned alleged efforts to destabilise the region and gave up their long-standing pursuit of nuclear weapons.
“The message is that if the Iranian leadership stops promoting instability in this region, if it abandons its long-standing desire to obtain nuclear weapons, then the United States is prepared to completely transform its relationship with this country. That is our goal,” he said.
He added that negotiators have made progress. “We have made a lot of progress in the last few hours and expect more progress in the future.”
According to him, President Trump wants a ceasefire across the region and hopes the Middle East will look very different over the next decade.
“I think it is important for people in America and around the world to understand that President Trump’s leadership and his commitment to getting us to this point were essential to getting us where we are today,” he said.
Vance repeatedly acknowledged Pakistan’s involvement in the diplomatic effort.
Thanking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the Pakistani leader’s diplomacy had helped create the conditions for the ongoing talks.
“I am grateful to the prime minister, who is a close friend of the president and mine. His leadership and good-faith efforts in these negotiations helped get us to this point,” he said.
He then returned to his earlier joke about Usha and Munir. “I often joke that there are two very important people in my life, one Indian and one Pakistani,” he said.
He added he has spoken with the field marshal extensively in recent months. “I have probably talked to Field Marshal Munir more than almost anyone else in the last few months. Without his role, we would not be here. He is certainly a great military leader, but I think he has also proven himself to be an excellent diplomat,” he said.
Before negotiations began, Vance, Sharif and Al Thani appeared together publicly. The Iranian delegation, however, stayed away from that stage.
During the live broadcast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi entered the conference hall for a brief period of time before leaving moments later.
After the event concluded, journalists were escorted out and formal talks began behind closed doors.
According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Tehran had insisted that its representatives should not be shown on camera along with Vance and other American officials.
The broadcaster reported that Iranian negotiators demanded that no photographs or videos from the four-party meeting or the negotiation room be released.
The decision came as criticism from some political leaders in Tehran intensified after a letter from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei became public. Critics in Iran argue that negotiations should not continue until Article 1 of the MoU is fully implemented and a complete ceasefire is established in Lebanon.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used the occasion to restate Tehran’s position on its nuclear programme.
“Iran will never retreat from its fundamental right to enrich uranium,” he said, adding that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had consistently defended that position.
According to Iranian media, he also said the other side has no option but to recognise Iran’s rights under international agreements.
Speaking at an event in Tehran on Sunday (June 21), he added, “The supreme leader has made it clear on many occasions that Iran does not seek to build a nuclear bomb.”
Pezeshkian said the American demand during negotiations had been that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons.
The Lebanon front continues to complicate efforts to secure a broader understanding between Washington and Tehran.
Israel Katz said Israeli forces would stay inside designated “security zones” in Lebanon and had orders to respond to any threat.
The issue has concerned American officials. Trump and Vance have both publicly criticised Israeli military actions in Lebanon during the fragile ceasefire period.
Only hours before the talks opened, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned that continued Israeli attacks could even lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was announced on Friday (June 19), Lebanon’s state news agency reported that Israeli strikes on Saturday (June 20) killed at least 20 people.
Iran has warned that it sees attacks in Lebanon as a breach of the agreement with the United States and has said it could walk away from negotiations if fighting continues.
Iranian state-affiliated media have published details of a proposed 14-point memorandum between Tehran and Washington.
According to the semi-official Mehr News Agency, it includes a permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, a US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, the lifting of the American naval blockade within 30 days and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian oversight within the same period.
According to the reports, the MoU also proposes at least $300 billion in reconstruction assistance from the United States and its partners, the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil and energy exports, Iran’s commitment not to develop nuclear weapons and a pledge by Washington not to increase its military presence in the region or impose new sanctions.
Mehr also reported that final negotiations would not begin until at least half of Iran’s frozen assets are released, sanctions on Iranian oil are suspended and the naval blockade is ended.
According to the report, any final agreement would eventually be approved through a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
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