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US-Iran Switzerland talks: Why did JD Vance call an Indian and a Pakistani the two most important people in his life?

The US vice president's comments added an unexpected personal touch to the negotiations in Switzerland. The meeting also moved forward along with diplomatic exchanges involving several countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST
US-Iran Switzerland talks: Why did JD Vance call an Indian and a Pakistani the two most important people in his life?
Image Credit: US Vice President JD Vance addresses the media at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland. (Photo: White House/YouTube)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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