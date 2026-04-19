US-Iran talks: American representatives head to Islamabad for the second round of negotiations, says Trump

United States President Donald Trump announced that the second round of talks with Iran will take place in Pakistan.

He added that US representatives are en route to Islamabad and will arrive Monday evening for the negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it.”

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The development comes after Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator said, heightening concerns over a potential return to war as their ceasefire nears expiry on Wednesday.

In a nationally televised address on Saturday night, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that despite "progress" with the US, "many gaps and some fundamental points remain... we are still far from the final discussion."

In his post Trump also added, “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom.”

Further, the US President threatened severe retaliation if the ongoing talks fail, he wrote, offering a "very fair and reasonable DEAL." He warned that rejection would prompt the US to "knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," declaring "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Earlier today, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that US President Donald Trump cannot justify depriving Tehran of its “nuclear rights.”

“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights, but doesn’t say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by the Iranian Student News Agency.

The future of Iran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz remain key sticking points in negotiations.

These comments followed the IRGC's reimposition of restrictions on the Strait, less than 24 hours after reopening it, citing the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a top negotiator, called Washington’s blockade “ignorant” and “foolish,” vowing Tehran would block others’ transit if its ships remain impeded. He added that Iranian forces are “fully prepared” for any US resumption of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Mediators are pushing for a second round of US-Iran peace talks after the first round in Islamabad ended on April 12 without a deal. Trump’s Truth Social post cleared US stance, while Iran's deputy foreign minister said Saturday that no date can be set until both sides agree on a "framework of understanding," accusing Washington of a "maximalist" stance.







