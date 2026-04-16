US-Iran talks: Did Pakistan government not pay Serena Hotel bill? Controversy still continues

US-Iran Talks: Who paid for the bill of the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where the Iran-US delegations were hosted, is being fiercely debated even after the April 11-12 talks ended without an agreement.

Reports circulating in Pakistani media and on social platforms claim that the hotel bill for the delegation stay was either waived or not paid by the government. Some even suggest that the hotel owner covered the cost for the entire five-day booking. However, there is no official confirmation backing these claims.

The Serena Hotel is a five-star property located near the Diplomatic Enclave in Pakistan’s capital. It is known for hosting diplomatic meetings, international delegations and high-security events.

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Spread across nearly 15 acres, the property includes more than 400 rooms, banquet halls, conference spaces, restaurants and office facilities. Its scale and security arrangements make it a preferred venue for large international gatherings.

The hotel is part of the Aga Khan Development Network, which operates several hospitality and development projects across the world.

Conflicting claims over payment

The debate over payment began after Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, during a television programme, referred to claims that the hotel owner had waived the bill for the delegation’s stay. The claim soon spread across media platforms and social networks.

At the same time, reports cited by Pakistani outlet Bloom Pakistan mentioned that people close to Prince Rahim Aga Khan have not confirmed such claims.

According to a source cited in the report, there is no verified information showing that the Aga Khan Development Network covered any expenses.

On the other side, management-linked statements reported by Geo TV suggested that the hotel had offered accommodation and related services for the peace talks without charging the government.

It was also stated that the hotel’s ownership supported the event as part of a message of peace and cooperation.

Security takeover

The “Islamabad Talks” were organised in a tightly controlled environment. According to reports, the Pakistani government had taken full operational control of the hotel for security reasons during the event.

The hotel management issued a notice on April 8, informing guests that the property had been reserved for an “important event” from the evening of April 8 until Sunday evening, covering roughly five days.

The talks between the US and Iranian delegations took place on April 11-12 and lasted around 21 hours.