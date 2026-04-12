US-Iran talks failed: Why? Here’s the ‘best and final’ offer America made

As US Vice President JD Vance boarded Air Force Two for Washington without a deal, he outlined America's "final and best offer", a simple proposal Iran ultimately rejected.

The Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran collapsed in Islamabad after more than 21 hours of marathon talks, with no agreement reached to convert a fragile two-week ceasefire into a lasting peace deal.

The high-profile negotiations followed a temporary ceasefire amid conflict involving the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon, and Iran's nuclear program.

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What is America’s best offer?

US Vice President, while speaking to reporters, outlined the breakdown around Iran's refusal to accept U.S terms.

He stressed America's push for Tehran's "affirmative commitment" against pursuing nuclear weapons or the tools to build them.

"We've had a number of substantive agreements with the Iranians; that is the good news," Vance said.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America."

"We're going back to the United States having not come to an agreement," he added, noting the U.S had outlined clear red lines and shown flexibility.

Yet Iran "chose not to accept our terms." Vance concluded, "We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms.

We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it.

Will Iran accept US offer?

Iranian officials countered that the US best offer, calling it "excessive demands" and "unlawful requests," derailed the talks, prompting Tehran's firm "BIG NO."

In an X post, the Iranian Embassy in Ghana claimed the talks collapsed after Iran rejected demands America "could not achieve through war," stating: "Iran said a big no, the talks are over."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Esmail Baghaei acknowledged progress, saying, "We reached understandings on several issues, but 2–3 major points saw persistent differences, preventing an overall agreement", as shared by the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai on X.

Iran's foreign ministry, IRIB, and Press TV described U.S requests as "maximalist" non-starters, including stringent nuclear restrictions, Strait of Hormuz guarantees, and security concessions beyond prior understandings.

Press TV reported that, "The talks in Islamabad have ended after the US’s ‘excessive demands prevented a framework from being reached.'" Speaker Ghalibaf had preconditions like releasing frozen assets and a Lebanon ceasefire, which Tehran said were agreed but unmet.

From Tehran's view, Washington sought battlefield concessions via diplomacy.

The failure leaves the two-week ceasefire in limbo, heightening risks of renewed fighting in West Asia centered around the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting global energy markets.

Vance left the door open, but for now, rejection of America's "final and best offer" ends this round. Escalation or renewed talks? Time will tell.



