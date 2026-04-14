US-Iran talks in Pakistan: Why Islamabad peace meeting failed despite hype

The temporary truce between the United States and Iran is still on a fragile base. The peace talks held in Islamabad did not yield any results and led to subsequent threats from the United States. While Iran blamed America’s maximalist approach for failed talks, the United States warned Tehran of consequences if the deal is not reached. As per the reports available, the talks in Islamabad were hurriedly wrapped up on April 12 without any visible outcome. Here’s what it means:

1. Why the US–Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad Failed

Main Reason: Nuclear Program Red Lines Collided

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The primary reason for the collapse of the talks was the irreconcilable differences over Iran’s nuclear programme. The United States insisted on an “affirmative commitment” from Iran that it would neither seek a nuclear weapon nor develop the tools required to rapidly build one in the future. This demand was not limited to the present but extended into the long term, with the Trump team describing it as covering “99% of it.” Washington also pushed for the surrender of highly enriched uranium and the imposition of limits on Iran’s defence capabilities.

Iran, however, refused to halt its nuclear ambitions. While maintaining that it does not seek an atomic bomb, Tehran strongly defended its right to enrich uranium. For Iran, uranium enrichment is “intrinsically tied to the ideology of the regime,” making it a non-negotiable red line.

Other Sticking Points

Differences over the Strait of Hormuz further complicated the talks. The United States demanded the full reopening of the Strait along with guarantees of safe and free navigation. Iran, on the other hand, insisted on complete sovereignty over the Strait and warned that any US military vessels entering the area would face a “strong response.” The situation is further complicated by the fact that Iran has laid naval mines that it now cannot easily remove.

The issue of Lebanon and Hezbollah also proved contentious. Iran demanded that any ceasefire agreement must extend to Hezbollah in Lebanon, but the United States and Israel rejected this position. Israel carried out strikes in southern Lebanon on the same day the talks were underway. Notably, Israel was not part of the Islamabad discussions, as Pakistan does not recognise it, meaning the United States could not bind Israel to any commitments made during the talks.

Iran also raised demands related to reparations and sanctions. It sought compensation for damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, the release of blocked financial assets, and the lifting of sanctions.

A deep trust deficit between the two sides further undermined the negotiations. Iran stated that while it approached the talks with goodwill, it had “no trust,” particularly after being “attacked twice in the middle of negotiations.” Tehran described US demands as “excessive” and “unlawful,” highlighting the widening gap between the two sides.

Outcome

The talks lasted for nearly 21 hours but ended without any agreement. The US Vice President acknowledged the failure, stating, “We have not reached an agreement,” while describing the American proposal as the “final and best offer.”

2. Implications of the Failure

Ceasefire at Risk

The collapse of the talks has placed the fragile two-week ceasefire in serious jeopardy. Analysts believe the ceasefire is likely to break down unless Iran makes a last-minute “eleventh hour turnaround.” Former President Trump has already warned that the United States could strike Iran “extremely hard” within the next two to three weeks if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Military Escalation

The possibility of military escalation has increased significantly. Trump has indicated that strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure are once again under consideration. Meanwhile, two US destroyers have already transited the Strait of Hormuz with the objective of clearing naval mines, signalling a more assertive posture.

Diplomatic Fallout

Diplomatically, both sides have blamed each other for the breakdown. The United States has accused Iran of misjudging its leverage, while Iran has faulted Washington for failing to build trust. Ultimately, both delegations left the talks empty-handed, with no progress to show.

3. Will the Ceasefire Be Extended? More Talks Ahead?

Ceasefire Extension

There remains what officials describe as “still positive hope” that the ceasefire could be extended. Countries such as the UK and Oman have urged both sides to continue the ceasefire, but as of now, no formal extension has been confirmed.

Future Talks

The prospects for further negotiations remain uncertain. The United States has described its proposal as the “final and best offer,” and has not indicated any willingness to extend discussions. A US official remarked that no agreement can be reached when one party “deludes itself” about its leverage.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister has urged both sides to remain committed to the ceasefire, suggesting that Islamabad may attempt to host another round of talks. However, the United States has not committed to returning to Pakistan or to any new venue for negotiations.

4. Economic Implications if the Strait of Hormuz Remains Blocked

Oil and Gas Impact

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global chokepoint, carrying nearly 20% of the world’s oil and around 30% of liquefied natural gas. Any disruption has immediate consequences. The current situation has already “largely cut off” Persian Gulf exports from the global market, pushing oil prices above 124 dollars per barrel.

Global Supply Chains

The broader conflict has already taken a heavy toll. Approximately 3,000 people have been killed in Iran, 1,953 in Lebanon, and 23 in Israel. In addition, infrastructure damage has been reported across at least six countries in the Middle East, raising concerns about long-term disruptions to global supply chains.

Impact on India

For India, the stakes are particularly high. Around 60% of its crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. A prolonged disruption could drive up inflation, widen the current account deficit, and increase shipping insurance costs. In response, India may need to activate its Strategic Petroleum Reserves and diversify crude sourcing, including from Russia and Venezuela.

5. Will Israel Stop Targeting Lebanon?

Based on current positions, this appears unlikely. Israel has made it clear that there is “no ceasefire” in effect in Lebanon and has continued strikes, including on April 11, the same day as the Islamabad talks.

The issue is also structural. Iran insists that any ceasefire must include Hezbollah, but Israel was not part of the negotiations, and the United States cannot impose terms on a sovereign Israel that it did not negotiate itself.

Iran has described Israeli strikes as violations of the ceasefire, further complicating the situation. Unless Israel is directly included in future talks, attacks on Hezbollah are expected to continue.

Bottom Line: Can Pakistan or India Mediate Better?

Pakistan played the role of a facilitator by providing a venue and acting as a messenger between the two sides. However, Iran entered the talks with “little faith,” and even the United States acknowledged that the shortcomings were not Pakistan’s fault. Islamabad’s role remains limited to hosting and facilitating, rather than mediating.

India, on the other hand, maintains strong ties with the United States, Iran, and Israel, and enjoys a degree of credibility with all sides. However, it was not involved in this round of talks.

The core challenge for any mediator remains unchanged. The US and Iran hold fundamentally incompatible positions on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz, while the Israel–Hezbollah dimension cannot be resolved without Israel’s direct participation. Until these structural constraints shift, no mediator is likely to bridge the gap.