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US-Iran talks resume in Switzerland as Pakistan and Qatar step in as key mediators

US and Iran will resume key talks in Switzerland with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrive ahead of high-stakes negotiations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
US-Iran talks resume in Switzerland as Pakistan and Qatar step in as key mediators
Image Credit: File Photo/ANI/Reuters. Iranian negotiating delegation departs for talks with US.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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