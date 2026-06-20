/US-Iran talks resume in Switzerland as Pakistan and Qatar step in as key mediators

The United States and Iran are set to resume important negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday. Pakistan and Qatar will act as mediators during the discussions. The talks come at a time of growing tensions in the Middle East and follow the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Senior US officials have already arrived in Switzerland ahead of the high-level meetings.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that technical-level talks between the United States and Iran will take place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday.
The discussions are aimed at advancing the understandings reached under the digitally signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.
According to the ministry, representatives from the United States and Iran will participate in the talks along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar.
"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions," the release stated.
The negotiations were originally scheduled to begin on Friday. However, they were delayed because of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The latest round of talks is being seen as an important effort to keep diplomatic channels open despite rising instability in the region.
Pakistan said it remains committed to supporting dialogue between Washington and Tehran.
"Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," the release added.
Earlier on Friday, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said international efforts related to the US-Iran peace agreement were continuing.
According to CNN, the ministry stated that diplomats "from various countries" are "continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue" between Washington and Tehran.
While refusing to reveal the identities of all participants, Swiss officials confirmed that the Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne had been offered as a "discreet and reliable setting" for the discussions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that an Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland. He said Iran expects all parties to follow the terms outlined in the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding.
Meanwhile, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, have already arrived in Switzerland ahead of the negotiations.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday.
Qatar is widely viewed as one of the main mediators helping maintain communication between Washington and Tehran. Its participation is expected to play a significant role in advancing the latest round of negotiations.
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