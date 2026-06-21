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US-Iran talks pause after first round as Trump issues new warning to Tehran

US-Iran talks in Switzerland paused after the first round for consultations. JD Vance reported progress, while Donald Trump warned Tehran over Lebanon proxies amid ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
US-Iran talks pause after first round as Trump issues new warning to Tehran
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. The meeting room at the Bürgenstock resort, Switzerland.

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