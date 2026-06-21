/JD Vance, Iranian delegation arrive in Switzerland for crucial US-Iran talks

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency.



Fars News Agency's follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice.



The agency also said that this step is the first response to the 'breach of promise', and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the other side to fulfill its commitments.