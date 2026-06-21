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JD Vance, Iranian delegation arrive in Switzerland for crucial US-Iran talks

Talks between Iran and the US is set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
JD Vance, Iranian delegation arrive in Switzerland for crucial US-Iran talks
Image Credit: X@SwissMFA. US, Iranian negotiators arrive in Switzerland.

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