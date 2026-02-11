US-Iran tension: Which American military bases are within Tehran's ballistic missile strike range – see them all

Tehran: As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise, Tehran is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt its military arsenal. The country’s medium-range ballistic missiles can reach many important American military bases across the Middle East. The exact distance they can travel depends on the weight of the warhead.

Iran and the United States have had a long-standing dispute over military capabilities in the region. Tehran asserts that its missile programme is defensive, while the United States views it as a potential threat. Recent talks between the countries in Oman witnessed Washington asking Tehran to limit its missile programme.

Iran’s missiles have a reach of up to 2,000 kilometres, covering the entire Middle East. If conflict occurs, these missiles could strike US bases, similar to strikes it carried out against bases in Iraq in 2020.

Iran possesses one of the world’s largest missile arsenals, with thousands of ballistic and cruise missiles. Many of these projectiles use solid fuel, allowing rapid deployment.

Here are Iranian missiles and their estimated ranges:

Dezful is a short-range ballistic missile with a range of about 1,000 kilometres. It can easily reach neighbouring countries, including Iraq and Gulf nations. The missile uses solid fuel, which supports quick launch capability.

Medium-range missiles such as Fattah-1, Haj Qasem and Kheibar Shekan reach up to 1,400 kilometres. These can strike Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Fattah-1 is a hypersonic missile, which is capable of bypassing enemy missile defense systems. Haj Qasem and Kheibar Shekan are also advanced systems designed for precision attacks and are developed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

More advanced missiles, including Emad and Ghadr-1, reach ranges of approximately 1,700 kilometres, with Ghadr-1 potentially covering 1,600 to 1,950 kilometres. These missiles can target Israel and Jordan.

Emad is an upgraded version of Shahab-3, which offer improved accuracy and guidance systems. Ghadr-1 uses liquid fuel and can carry a heavy warhead, making it particularly destructive. These missiles are a central part of Iran’s medium-range ballistic programme.

The Khorramshahr and Sejjil missiles have the longest ranges, reaching up to 2,000 kilometres. They can cover the entire Middle East and carry warheads up to 1,500 kilograms. The Khorramshahr-4 has recently been deployed and is stored in underground missile facilities, while Sejjil is a two-stage solid-fuel missile capable of rapid launch. Both are considered crucial for Iran’s defensive strategy and pose threats to American and Israeli installations.

Several US bases fall within the range of these missiles. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar hosts over 10,000 American troops and serves as the headquarters of the US Central Command. Falling within the 1,000-kilometre range of its short-range missiles, Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq has been a primary US installation previously targeted by Iran. Bases in Kuwait, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem, serve as supply hubs and are easily reachable by Iran’s missiles in the Gulf.

US Naval Support Activity in Bahrain, the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, is also within 1,400 kilometres. Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, a center for intelligence and combat aircraft, can be targeted by missiles reaching up to 2,000 kilometres. Other US installations in Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and near Yemen also fall within this distance.

More than 50,000 American troops are stationed across these regions, putting them at potential risk if a conflict were to erupt.

The geopolitical importance of this missile range is considerable. Iran’s missiles can directly threaten US positions, especially in energy-rich areas. While the United States has missile defense systems, the large number and growing sophistication of Iran’s missiles present a substantial challenge. Tehran has repeatedly stated that US bases in the Middle East are within its missile range.