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US-Iran tensions boil over: Who is losing this war and needs peace more?

Both countries have now declared that the memorandum of understanding they signed in June, meant to extend a ceasefire and pave the way for talks, no longer holds, even as each side insists it remains open to diplomacy.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 05:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
US-Iran tensions boil over: Who is losing this war and needs peace more?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS/File Photo

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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