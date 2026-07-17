/US-Iran tensions boil over: Who is losing this war and needs peace more?

Iran's military capacity has also taken a hit. Despite continuing to strike US installations in neighbouring Gulf states, its forces were significantly degraded during the earlier phase of the war, according to analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). By April 1, Iran had used up 30 per cent of its pre-war missile stockpile and 60 per cent of its drone arsenal, the CSIS found. Naval infrastructure, including ports and vessels, has been hit hard, along with weapons production facilities, while the US claims to have substantially damaged Iran's nuclear sites during the 12-day war in 2025.