US-Iran tensions explode again: When Trump’s ‘attack hard’ warning meets Tehran’s defiant stand

US-Iran Tensions: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country will “stand firm” in the face of escalating pressure from Washington, as statements from the White House and Tehran moved in opposite directions. This comes at a time when both sides are speaking of negotiations, while military language has returned to the front of the conversation.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that his administration would be “attacking (Iran) very hard” if the situation further escalates. He also pushed for a “meaningful” agreement, saying Iran should sign a deal that blocks it from “ever having a nuclear weapon”.

“They should sign the deal, it’s a good deal. We want a deal that’s meaningful, we want a deal that works. We’ll see what happens, but we hit them hard yesterday, and we are going to hit them again hard today … And we will see what happens with the deal. We were really close to the deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers,” he said.

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Earlier, Trump said, “We are going to be attacking them, and attacking them very hard,” while also citing allegation that a US Apache helicopter crashed over the Strait of Hormuz after coming under Iranin attack.

‘Stand firm’

Pezeshkian rejected warnings targeting Iranian infrastructure. He said, “Threats to target them – from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries – are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will.”

زیرساخت‌های حیاتی، شریان‌های زندگی مردم‌اند. تهدید به هدف قرار دادن آنها از شبکه‌های حمل و نقل تا صنعت برق و آب نه نمایش قدرت بلکه نشانه استیصال در برابر اراده یک ملت است.

ایران با تکیه بر دانش و توان متخصصان، وحدت ملی و همبستگی، در برابر هر فشار و تهدیدی استوار خواهد ماند. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 10, 2026

Iranian officials have also issued stronger warnings through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and military spokespeople, saying the country has the capacity to respond to any escalation. Tehran’s tone has emphasised resilience, while warning against continued pressure from Washington.

Ground situation

Iranian sources say recent US strikes damaged two drinking water tanks in the south, affecting access for nearly 20,000 civilians. The impact has brought the war closer to everyday life, especially for people who are already dealing with economic hardship.

In response, Iranian armed forces struck three regional military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Among them is a hangar housing US F-35 fighter jets. Tehran has described these actions as part of its defensive posture.

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A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country is still open to talks and has not stepped away from the negotiating table. At the same time, the ministry stressed military readiness for possible retaliatory action, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, “Iran has proven it can respond decisively to US threats” and added that Tehran would “not back down”. His statements followed Trump’s warnings about possible strikes on infrastructure such as power plants and bridges.

A fragile pause, not a settled path

While both sides continue to speak of diplomacy, the exchange of warnings and strikes has kept tensions active. Just days ago, there was talk of a possible agreement within a short window, but that expectation has faded as statements hardened again on both sides.

The ceasefire is still considered to be in place, but the language coming from Washington and Tehran suggests a situation still bound up with damages, military readiness and unresolved political demands rather than any settled direction forward.