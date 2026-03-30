US Iran tensions rise as ground war plans signal dangerous escalation | Explained

A potential escalation in the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran is drawing global attention, as reports of a planned American ground operation inside Iranian territory emerge.

According to a leaked Pentagon assessment cited in US media, preparations are underway for a prolonged ground campaign that could last several weeks. Thousands of American troops and Marine commandos have reportedly been deployed across the Middle East in anticipation of such an operation. The report describes a ground invasion as the most dangerous phase of the conflict so far. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the US-Iran tensions:

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US President Donald Trump is said to be considering a decisive military move, with reports suggesting that Washington has developed a “final blow” strategy against Iran.

This plan is expected to combine large-scale aerial bombardment with targeted ground assaults, focusing on specific high-value locations rather than a full-scale invasion.

Key targets and strategic objectives

The Pentagon’s reported plan outlines three primary objectives for the United States: securing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, dismantling its missile capabilities, and taking control of critical oil infrastructure to ensure the flow of energy through the Gulf region.

Five major locations have been identified as potential targets:

The Fordow nuclear facility near Qom, believed to house enriched uranium deep underground

Nuclear sites in Isfahan and Natanz, key to Iran’s uranium enrichment programme

Kharg Island, which handles nearly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route

Underground missile facilities near Tehran

Elite US forces, including Navy SEALs, Delta Force, Rangers, and airborne units, are expected to play a central role in these operations.

Complex and high-risk mission

One of the most challenging aspects of the proposed operation is locating and securing approximately 440 kilograms of enriched uranium. Reportedly, the material could be stored across multiple nuclear sites or buried under debris following previous airstrikes.

Military planners are reportedly considering two options: either extracting the uranium from Iran or neutralising it on-site through a dilution process. Both options carry significant risks, including the possibility of radiation leaks.

The operation itself is expected to unfold in multiple stages- securing the perimeter, breaching underground facilities, deploying nuclear experts to retrieve the material, and transporting it safely out of the region.

Iran’s defense strategy

Iran, meanwhile, is believed to be preparing for a potential ground invasion with what analysts describe as a “death trap” strategy.

Reports suggest that over one million fighters, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Basij militia, and regular army units, have been mobilised. Defensive measures include landmines, tunnel networks, missile batteries, and coordinated naval tactics in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s geography, marked by mountains, deserts, and complex terrain, adds another layer of difficulty for invading forces.