US-Iran Tensions: What Are Tehran’s Options If Washington Escalates? Explained

US-Iran Tensions: Iran has witnessed widespread protests across the country, with demonstrators taking to the streets to voice anger over rising inflation and the sharp fall in the value of the rial. The large-scale demonstrations reflected growing public frustration with the clerical establishment led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The protests, which began in December last year at two markets in the Iranian capital Tehran, continued to escalate despite a high death toll. After weeks of demonstrations, which later turned violent, the unrest appeared to have subsided.

Trump’s Warning to Iran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump urged protesters in Iran to continue demonstrations against the country’s leadership and announced that he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the killing of protesters stops.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump wrote.

He also signalled US support for the protest movement, adding, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” and ending the post with the slogan “MIGA!!!”

In this context, MIGA stands for “Make Iran Great Again,” an extension of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan. Trump has also called for an end to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s decades-long rule.

Current Situation in Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei claimed that the country had defeated the United States and Israel “once again” and had “extinguished the sedition” that he said was incited by Washington and Tel Aviv, IANS reported.

Speaking during an address marking a religious holiday on Saturday, Khamenei accused the United States of orchestrating the unrest with the aim of “swallowing up Iran.”

According to IANS, citing Xinhua news agency, Khamenei also described US President Donald Trump as a “criminal,” blaming him for the killings and destruction during the recent riots in Iran.

US-Iran Tensions: Military or Diplomatic?

Trump had earlier stated that all meetings with Iranian officials had been cancelled until the “senseless killing of protesters” stops.

The US military presence across the region has heightened concerns in Iran. The United States maintains the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and has a significant military and naval footprint across the region.

Notably, Qatar confirmed that some personnel had departed from the Al Udeid Air Base, a move that could be seen as a precautionary measure.

How Can Iran Respond to US Aggression?

Khamenei has said that while Iran would not seek war, it “will not refrain from punishing those responsible for unrest, both inside the country and abroad.”

Following Trump’s warnings and threats, questions remain over how Tehran would respond if faced with a military attack. It is being speculated that Iran could either shift into survival mode or, if Khamenei follows through on his words, respond in kind to any aggression.

It is noteworthy that this is the second time in a year that the United States and Iran have exchanged warnings. Notably, the tensions has earlier escalated into military aggression in June 2025.

