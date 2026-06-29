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US, Iran to halt strikes 'for now,' to meet in Doha over Hormuz Strait: Report

During negotiations in Switzerland a week ago, the US delegation agreed with Iran to establish a "hotline" between the US military and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps to coordinate traffic in the strait.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:48 AM IST
US, Iran to halt strikes 'for now,' to meet in Doha over Hormuz Strait: Report
Image Credit: IANS

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