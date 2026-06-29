/US, Iran to halt strikes 'for now,' to meet in Doha over Hormuz Strait: Report

WASHINGTON: The United States and Iran have agreed to pause mutual attacks "for now" and hold talks on Tuesday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, US media outlet Axios reported. The two sides will stand down "for now" and "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue, a US official was quoted as saying.
The Tuesday talks were originally set to be held in Switzerland and focused on Iran's nuclear program. However, renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz prompted the talks to be moved to Doha, shifting the focus to shipping security in the strategic waterway, Xinhua news agency reported.
During negotiations in Switzerland a week ago, the US delegation agreed with Iran to establish a "hotline" between the US military and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps to coordinate traffic in the strait.
However, as of Saturday, the "hotline" still wasn't operational, according to the report.
The United States conducted strikes on Iranian targets on Friday and Saturday, citing "continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by striking US military positions in the region.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had launched fresh air strikes on Iranian military targets after accusing Tehran of again violating the ceasefire agreement by attacking a commercial oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the Islamic Republic “will no longer exist” if the attacks continue.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were carried out at the President’s direction after Iran allegedly launched a one-way attack drone that hit the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku at 4:30 a.m. ET.
The tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said US aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations as well as coastal radar sites.
“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!”
“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” the President wrote.
CENTCOM said Iran had been given an opportunity to comply with the ceasefire after Friday’s US strikes in response to the attack on M/V Ever Lovely.
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