US-Iran to return to Pakistan again for talks? White House drops big hint after deadlock

US-Iran Talks: Efforts to restart negotiations between the United States and Iran are gaining momentum again, with Washington saying that the next round of talks could take place in Pakistan. The development comes as diplomatic activity intensifies following an earlier round of talks in Islamabad that ended without an agreement.

Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the upcoming negotiations would “very likely” be held at the same location as the previous round, pointing to Pakistan as the expected venue.

She also pointed to Islamabad’s role in the diplomatic process. “They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help,” she said.

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Leavitt added that the US administration prefers to keep communication through Islamabad. “The President feels it’s important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that's what continues to take place,” she said.

Her statements come as Washington and Tehran attempt to revive talks after a marathon session earlier this month failed to resolve disagreements, particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme and opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Talks resume after 21-hour deadlock

Earlier negotiations on April 11-12 led by US Vice President JD Vance lasted nearly 21 hours in Islamabad but ended without a breakthrough. Officials from both sides acknowledged that major differences over nuclear restrictions and regional security issues prevented progress.

Despite the lack of a breakthrough, Washington said that diplomatic engagement has continued. Leavitt also addressed reports that the United States had sought an extension of the ceasefire and dismissed them as inaccurate.

“Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment,” she said.

She stressed that negotiations were still active. “We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the vice president and the president this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now,” Leavitt added.

Pakistan steps in as diplomatic channel

Following the latest diplomatic efforts, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir travelled to Tehran along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The delegation met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with reports suggesting that Islamabad carried a fresh US proposal aimed at restarting negotiations.

The visit is being viewed as an effort to revive stalled negotiations after the earlier “Islamabad Talks” and reduce tensions following weeks of war and a fragile two-week ceasefire.

A report in Axios claims that US negotiators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are in contact with Iranian officials while exploring a diplomatic pathway forward.

Trump says deal still possible

The diplomatic urgency comes as tensions rise in the region, including the possibility of a US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy corridor that handles around 20 percent of international oil shipments.

US President Donald Trump also said that Washington prefers a negotiated outcome even as uncertainty continues over the ceasefire timeline. Speaking in an interview, he said developments could happen soon.

“I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do,” he said.

When asked whether the war would end through negotiations or other measures, he said diplomacy was still the better option.

“It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild,” he stated.

Rise in diplomatic activity

According to Axios, progress has been made toward a possible agreement, with mediators, including Pakistan, working to bridge gaps between the two sides. US officials have said that in-person talks could resume soon, although no final schedule has been announced.

Reports suggest that the next round could again include Vice President JD Vance, along with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been involved in ongoing diplomatic contacts.

“Future talks are under discussion, but nothing has been scheduled at this time,” a US official said.

Leavitt also said that Washington sees progress in the ongoing engagement. “We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday,” she said.

She added that Iran had been informed about Washington’s expectations. “It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the president's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go,” she added.

At the same time, Reuters reported that Iran has put forward proposals related to shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, showing that economic and security concerns continue to influence the negotiations.