US-Iran war: 4 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon; Isfahan missile site hit and Kuwaiti oil tanker in fire - 10 latest developments

Iran-Israel war: The US-Iran war has entered its second month today, with peace talks falling apart and mediation efforts leading to no results. While Iran continues to fire missiles across the Middle East and Israel, the US has moved troops in the region, raising speculations about a ground invasion. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has shared a video on his TruthSocial that shows Iran’s Isfahan munitions and missile site in fire after being hit by America’s bunker buster bomb.

Trump has also hinted that he may end the Iran war early even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Iran has remained defiant, unyielding to US ceasefire conditions and has launched fresh attacks against the Gulf nations. On the war front, four Israeli soldiers have also died in Southern Lebanon, whereas thousands of homes have been destroyed in Tehran. Here are the 10 latest developments as the war entered a month:

1. Israel claimed to have ‘completed another wave of strikes’ in Tehran. The Israeli military said that it targeted Iranian government infrastructure in the heart of Tehran in precision strikes. According to Times of Israel, Israel has almost completed the bombing of the majority of its targets and is now going after Iran’s economic lifelines in the final phase of the war. Israel has dropped over 13,000 bombs on the Iranian regime and military sites so far.

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2. Four IDF soldiers died while fighting in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Tuesday. During the incident, two additional soldiers were wounded, one in serious condition and the other with moderate wounds.

3. Iran has also hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker, the Al-Salmi oil, at the Dubai port. However, no oil spill has been reported.

4. Iran claimed to have shot down an MQ-9 drone belonging to the US near Isfahan. Iran said that it intercepted the drone and destroyed it. The drone costs roughly $30m per unit. This comes after the US hit Iran’s underground missile site in Isfahan using bunker buster bombs.

5. According to the Fars news agency, the golden dome and minaret of the Azam Husseiniya were damaged in Zanjan, Iran, following a US-Israeli attack.

6. Meanwhile, the White House has suggested that US President Donald Trump is going to ask Arab countries to cover the cost of the war against Iran after NATO allies refused to join the West Asia conflict.

7. US President Donald Trump has told aides that he's willing to end the US-Israeli war with Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Trump administration officials. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will open one way or another once the war ends.

8. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video which claimed to show American military strikes targeting Iranian naval vessels and aircraft, amid escalating tension in West Asia. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, ‘US forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside of Iran's borders.’

9. Fire crews put out a fire on Kuwait’s Al-Salmi oil tanker at Dubai port after the fully loaded vessel was attacked. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump still leans toward a diplomatic solution, but cautioned that Iran could face serious consequences if it moves ahead with partially closing the Strait of Hormuz.

10. Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates — particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — have seen a sharp erosion of about $120 billion in value since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began. Since the start of the war on February 28, Dubai’s main index has dropped by roughly 16%, while Abu Dhabi’s benchmark has fallen around 9%, reflecting the deep impact of rising regional tensions on investor confidence.