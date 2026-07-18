/US-Iran war: 95 strikes hit Khuzestan – why Tehran’s Strait of Hormuz warning could impact the world

US-Iran war: The United States has carried out strikes on at least 95 locations across Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province over the past 10 days, according to a senior provincial official, as the conflict between Washington and Tehran continues to spread across the Gulf region.
Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of Khuzestan for security affairs, said the attacks targeted 12 counties in the oil-rich province. Speaking to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, he described the strikes as showing the “boundless criminality of the enemy”. Iranian officials said at least eight civilians were killed in the attacks.
The latest claims came as both sides continued exchanging attacks, with Iran launching strikes against US allies in the Gulf after a series of American operations against Iranian military and infrastructure sites. Reuters reported that Iran launched fresh attacks on Gulf states after another night of US strikes targeting Iranian military locations and logistics infrastructure.
Iran has warned that continued US pressure through military action and economic measures could affect international energy markets, with consequences reaching Europe and other major economies.
Hamid Reza Moghaddamfar, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander, said actions against Tehran through maritime and economic measures would not be limited to the United States.
According to Iran’s Tasnim, Moghaddamfar referred to the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb as “two important and strategic passages in regional and global equations”. He said developments around these waterways could influence international energy supplies, trade movement and security calculations.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, with a large share of world’s oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway. Recent fighting around it has affected shipping activity and pushed oil prices higher.
Iranian officials have said that civilian infrastructures were damaged during the US strikes.
In Hormozgan province, provincial representative Ahmad Moradi said recent US attacks killed around seven to eight people, and of them were civilians. He said one strike hit a bridge, killing six people travelling in two family vehicles. Another attack in Bandar Abbas killed a woman and left a one-year-old child with an amputation, according to Tasnim.
Officials in Bushehr province also reported US strikes in Dashti county and Choghadak city. Ehsan Jahanian, the deputy political and social affairs governor of Bushehr, said one explosion caused by an attack did not result in casualties.
In Hormozgan, a water infrastructure facility was also damaged. Hamzeh Pour, chief executive of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, said strikes on a desalination pumping station in Bunji village disrupted drinking water supplies for around 20 villages with nearly 10,000 residents.
“These villages are facing a severe water shortage,” he said, according to Tasnim.
The military confrontation has moved beyond Iran’s borders, with Tehran targeting US-associated locations in the region.
The IRGC claimed it carried out a missile and drone attack on the US military’s Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan, claiming damage to aircraft and military facilities. The claims could not be independently verified.
Jordan’s armed forces said they intercepted and destroyed four drones that entered its airspace in the previous 24 hours, with no casualties or material damage reported.
Gulf countries have increased air defence measures and urged residents to rely on official information as missile and drone attacks continue. Kuwait reported damage to an oil facility and a power and water desalination plant following Iranian attacks. The country’s authorities said emergency plans were activated to protect essential services.
Bahrain also said its defence forces intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and warned that missile and drone strikes against civilians and private property violated international humanitarian law.
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani has accused Washington of attacking civilian infrastructure and damaging facilities – including ports, transport networks, communications systems and logistics hubs.
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he said that the United States was responsible for deaths, injuries, infrastructure damage and environmental harm caused by the strikes.
Washington has said its military operations are aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and regional partners. Washington and Tehran have continued military action despite earlier diplomatic efforts to halt the escalation.
With attacks spreading from Iranian territory to Gulf states and strategic waterways, the military exchanges are creating challenges for regional security, energy supplies and diplomatic efforts between the two sides.
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