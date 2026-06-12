US-Iran War: Another American strike on a ship in the Gulf, 20 Indians on board – what is known so far

US-Iran War: The United States has confirmed that it carried out a strike on a vessel flagged under Guinea-Bissau named MT Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the ship was allegedly attempting to transport Iranian oil and breaching a blockade restriction. The vessel was carrying 20 Indian crew members at the time of the incident.

India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had earlier said that the ship came under a “security incident” near Shinas Port in Oman. Sharing details of the incident, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangla confirmed during a press briefing that all 20 Indian sailors on board were safe.

“The crew is being brought to Shinas port. Six people are still to be evacuated,” he said, adding that there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.

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Officials in New Delhi also confirmed that the situation is being monitored in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy and other agencies.

The ministry stated that a large number of Indian seafarers are presently deployed across the region. “At present, 562 Indian sailors are onboard Indian-flagged vessels. Of these, 329 are operating west of the Strait of Hormuz and 233 are in the Oman Sea, east of the Strait,” the ministry said.

It also added that more than 18,000 Indian seafarers are working across the Gulf maritime zone.

Third vessel struck this week in Oman Sea

The CENTCOM has said that this is the third vessel targeted by US forces in the Oman Sea within a week. Earlier incidents involved ships identified as Marivex and Setebello.

According to US military statements, the operations are part of an ongoing blockade enforcement effort involving Iranian maritime routes.

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Since April 13, the United States has enforced restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and controlling vessels moving to or from Iranian ports. The CENTCOM claims that 134 ships have been turned back during this period. It also states that eight vessels that did not comply with instructions were struck, including the Setebello.

The US military has also said that 42 ships carrying humanitarian aid or medical supplies were allowed safe passage despite the restrictions.

Iran, however, has repeatedly stated that the shipping route is fully open and has rejected the US claims about any blockade.

Earlier Incidents involving Indian crew

The MT Jalveer incident comes after two earlier strikes involving vessels carrying Indian sailors. On June 8, the MT Marivex was hit while carrying 24 Indian crew members. All were later rescued safely, according to Indian officials based in Oman.

On June 10, another vessel, MT Setebello, came under attack with 24 Indian crew members on board. In that incident, three Indian sailors lost their lives while the remaining crew were evacuated safely.

With the latest incident, authorities are working to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals.

Trump’s Iran statement

The maritime developments come along with strong statements from US President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social that the United States would launch a major strike against Iran. In his post, he claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure had already been heavily damaged.

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“The United States will carry out a very strong attack on Iran tonight. Iran’s navy, air force, radar systems, air defence systems and most of its offensive capabilities have already been destroyed,” he wrote.

He also said that the United States would move to establish control over the country’s major oil export hub and other energy facilities. The island handles a large share of its crude shipments through dedicated terminals.

However, he backtracked and announced that the proposed attack stands cancelled.

Escalation in Gulf waters

Targeting of multiple vessels in the Oman Sea this week and heightened political messaging from Washington have disrupted the shipping activity in the region.