US-Iran war ceasefire soon? Here’s what Washington may demand

US-Iran ceasefire: After weeks of escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran, the conflict has entered a critical phase marked by heightened military activity, sharp warnings, and growing geopolitical concerns. The impact of the regional conflict can be seen on key shipping routes, energy markets, and geopolitics. In this backdrop, efforts to secure a temporary ceasefire have gained urgency, as such a pause could help prevent further escalation and provide a pathway toward stabilising an increasingly volatile situation.

With the deadline set by US President Donald Trump approaching for Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source aware of the matter, that the US and Iran ​have received a plan to end hostilities in the region, and it could come into effect on Monday and ‌reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Axios reported on Sunday (local time), citing sources that Washington, Tehran, and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The development comes after the 10-day deadline to Iran, which was expected to expire Monday evening, was extended by 20 hours as Trump posted on Truth Social a new deadline of Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

According to the report, the sources with knowledge of the talks said that the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim. It further reported that the mediators told Iranian officials there is no time for further negotiation tactics and underlined that the next 48 hours are the last opportunity for Iran to reach a deal and prevent massive destruction for the country.

ANI reported that, according to Axios, four sources with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts said the negotiations are taking place through Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators and also via text messages sent between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The US official further noted that while the Trump administration gave Iran several proposals in recent days, so far, Iranian officials hadn't accepted them.

What conditions could US present for a ceasefire?

Based on several reports and previous remarks by US authorities, including US President Trump, the US is likely to push a mix of security, nuclear, and economic conditions:

1- Reopening Strait of Hormuz

A key demand would be the immediate and guaranteed reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure uninterrupted global oil and shipping flows.

2- Iran’s nuclear programme

The US would insist on curbs on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, along with verifiable monitoring mechanisms.

3- US and Israeli assets in region

The US may push for assurances that Iran will not target US and Israeli assets in the Middle East region.

4- Ceasefire with negotiations

The reported 45-day truce itself is part of a two-phase plan: a temporary halt in hostilities followed by negotiations for a long-term settlement.

US-Iran war ceasefire phases

Mediators are reportedly discussing with the parties the terms for a two-phased deal, where the first phase would be a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated, and the ceasefire could be extended if more time were needed for talks.

The second phase would reportedly involve an agreement on ending the war, with the sources further noting that the result of the final deal could be fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a solution for Iran's highly enriched Uranium.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also read- Trump’s ‘crazy b*****ds’ warning raises big question on what happens if Iran refuses US demands