Israel Iran war status day 10: Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader as Trump signals 'Operation Epic Fury' is nearing the end

The US-Iran war has entered its tenth day of high-intensity operations, including a humanitarian disaster in Lebanon, a 20% increase in global oil prices, and the appointment of a new Supreme Leader in Tehran. Despite ongoing missile attacks in the Persian Gulf, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US-Israeli war, "Operation Epic Fury," was nearing its end.

A new era in Tehran: Mojtaba Khamenei takes command

With the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, the Islamic Republic has appointed the latter's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader. This has come at a time when the Islamic Republic is in its greatest existential threat since the US-Israeli war began. Israel has already vowed to take out the new Supreme Leader, indicating the "Decapitation Strike" strategy is still in place.

UAE under fire: Air defense umbrella activated

The UAE's air defense Umbrella has been put through its toughest test as authorities confirmed the interception of 12 ballistic missiles and 17 drones launched from Iranian territory on March 9.

Casualties: The number of injuries in the UAE has risen to 117.

Military loss: The UAE government has also lost two officers, First Lieutenant Pilot Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji and Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi, who died in a helicopter crash during a combat mission due to a technical malfunction.

Energy markets in turmoil: Oil hits 4-year high

Global oil prices have increased by nearly 20% due to the fear that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed for an extended period. Although prices have eased somewhat due to the comments by Trump that the operation is complete "ahead of schedule," the situation is quite fluid. Iran's aerospace commanders have stated that they will be using "heavier warheads" in the next round of strikes against the energy infrastructure in the region.

The expanding front: Lebanon and the 'mountain fortress'

While the US is busy targeting Iranian nuclear and strategic sites, Israel has expanded the front and is now targeting Lebanon too. The strikes against Hezbollah sites have killed 486 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. However, it has also been stated that despite the US claims of success, Iran's "Mosaic Strategy"—a decentralised, mobile defence—continues to complicate the objective of total regime collapse.

