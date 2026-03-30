US-Iran war: Houthis are back and the world should worry

You may have seen the news — rockets fired, ships threatened, oil prices going up. But do you really know what is happening and why? Let us break it down simply, the way you would explain it to your neighbour over chai.

Yemen is a country in deep trouble. It has been fighting a civil war for years. One side is called the Houthis — a powerful armed group that controls the northern part of Yemen, including its capital Sanaa. They are Shia Muslims, and Iran has been supporting them with money, weapons, and training. Think of Iran as the big brother who has been funding and guiding them from behind.

Now, for a long time, the Houthis were trying to make peace with Saudi Arabia — Iran's biggest rival in the region. Saudi Arabia had been bombing Yemen for years in a brutal war. But slowly, things were changing. The Houthis were negotiating, talking about deals — get us money, recognise our government, pay our workers. Saudi Arabia was sending money too, about one billion dollars in recent payments. Everyone thought a quiet understanding was being reached.

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But that quiet is now breaking apart. And here is why.

The money stopped, and the people are starving.

Eighteen million people in Yemen — most of them under Houthi control — are facing severe hunger. Government workers have not received salaries for months. The money that was coming from Saudi Arabia has sharply reduced. The Houthis were also collecting income from ships passing through the Red Sea, but even that stopped after the Gaza ceasefire. In short, the Houthi leadership is running out of cash and facing an angry, hungry population at home. When your own house is burning, you look for a way out — even if it means starting a fight outside.

Iran is calling, and the Houthis are listening again.

During the early weeks of the war between Iran, America, and Israel, the Houthis surprisingly stayed quiet. Iran was asking them to act, but they kept following an unofficial ceasefire. They were watching, waiting, calculating.

But three big things have now pushed them to move.

First, the Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia and UAE — are openly joining America's side. UAE has even announced a joint naval force to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz. As these countries come closer to the war, the Houthis see themselves getting surrounded. The deal with Saudi Arabia? Slowly dying. The hope for money and recognition? Fading. So naturally, they are moving back towards Iran, their original supporter.

Second, Iran's military officers — from the group called IRGC, which is like Iran's special military force — are reportedly arriving in Sanaa, the Houthi capital, to help plan attacks. The Houthis are no longer alone in their corner.

Third, America itself is building up military pressure around Yemen. A massive aircraft carrier is now sitting near Oman, right beside Yemen's border. American forces have increased in Djibouti on the Red Sea. They are also reportedly using airbases in Saudi Arabia close to Yemen. The Houthis see this build-up and feel that a direct attack on them may be coming. So they are not waiting to be hit — they want to strike first.

What can they actually do?

Even though America bombed their weapons last year and Israel killed several of their leaders, the Houthis are not finished. They still have missiles that can hit ships. They have explosive-filled boats, sea-mines, and attack drones positioned along the Red Sea coast.

On 28th March, they fired a missile towards southern Israel — the first such attack since Iran's war began. This is a signal. They are telling the world: we are back, and we mean business.

If they start attacking ships in the Red Sea, it will not take many strikes. Even two or three attacks will push insurance costs so high that shipping companies will refuse to use that route. Ships will take longer, more expensive paths. Global trade will slow down.

And here is the scariest part — Saudi Arabia is currently sending 1.8 million barrels of oil every day through a Red Sea port called Yanbu, because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked. If the Houthis attack that route too, oil prices could jump from around $113 per barrel to nearly $200. That means higher fuel prices, higher food prices, and economic pain felt by ordinary families everywhere — including in India.

The Houthis may be smaller and weaker than before. But a wounded, desperate group with weapons and nothing left to lose is never truly small. The match is lit. The question is — how far will the fire spread?