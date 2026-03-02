US-Iran War: How the Iranian government works and who elects Supreme Leader - Explained

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death has sparked speculation over his successor. As an interim arrangement, Iran has put in place a governing council to make future decisions. A three-member transitional council will temporarily manage state affairs during the interim period. The council consists of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a close aide to Khamenei; President Masoud Pezeshkian; and Supreme Court Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.

Ayatollah Arafi, a 67-year-old cleric, is also a member of the Guardian Council, the body responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader. He was appointed to the Guardian Council by the Expediency Council, a powerful institution that mediates and resolves disputes within the political system.

Iran’s political system combines elections with strong religious oversight. The most powerful person in the country is the Supreme Leader. He has ultimate authority over the military, the judiciary, and key decision-making bodies, and he plays a major role in shaping overall national policy.

The Guardian Council is a powerful body that reviews laws passed by parliament and decides which candidates are allowed to run in elections. Because many of its members are appointed directly or indirectly by the Supreme Leader, it has significant influence over the political system.

The President is the head of government and manages the country’s daily administration and economic policies. However, presidential candidates must first be approved by the Guardian Council, and the President does not have authority over the military or major strategic decisions, which remain under the Supreme Leader.

The Majlis, or parliament, is elected by the people and is responsible for passing laws. However, every law it passes must be reviewed and approved by the Guardian Council to ensure it aligns with the constitution and Islamic principles.

The Assembly of Experts, which is also elected by the public, has the responsibility of selecting and overseeing the Supreme Leader. In theory, it can remove him if necessary.

Overall, although Iran holds elections for several key institutions, ultimate power rests with the Supreme Leader and the unelected bodies that operate under his authority.

Iran's power structure explained:

1. Supreme Leader (Most Powerful Person)

The Supreme Leader is the highest authority in Iran. He controls the military, judiciary, and major councils. He has the final say on major decisions.

2.Guardian Council (12 Members)

It checks who is allowed to run in elections. It reviews laws passed by parliament. Of the 12 members, six are appointed directly/indirectly by the Supreme Leader.

3. President

The President is the head of government in Iran (currently Masoud Pezeshkian). He runs the country’s daily affairs. He must be approved by the Guardian Council before running.

4. Majlis (Parliament – 290 Members)

Majlis is elected by the people. It makes laws that must be approved by the Guardian Council.

5. Assembly of Experts (88 Members)

It's also elected by the people, but contestants are selected by the Guardian Council. They can choose and oversee/remove the Supreme Leader.

Then there is an Expediency Council, which directly reports to the Supreme Leader. It advises the Supreme Leader and resolves disputes between Parliament and the Guardian Council.