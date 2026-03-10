US-Iran war latest update: Israel says not seeking endless war; US, Iran vow intense battle - 10 points

The US-Iran war is in its second week, and there seems to be no timeline to end the war. While US President Donald Trump is threatening Iran over access to the Strait of Hormuz, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the day will mark the most intense of the American strikes on Tehran. Iran has also vowed to respond equally to any attack from the US and Israel. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already rejected any ceasefire claims and added that it will not launch any missiles with warheads weighing less than 1 tonne. We bring you 10 latest developments from the battlefield:

1. After US Defence Secretary Hegseth announced the most intense attack against Iran, US bombers were launched from a British base. According to reports, three US B-1B Lancer bombers took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Hegseth has said, ‘the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes’ will be carried out today.

2. President Trump has now warned Iran’s new Supreme Leader and son of Ayatollah Khamenei - Mojtaba Khamenei - saying that he didn't believe that the new leader could "live in peace". Trump said that it's possible he would be ‘willing to talk’ with Iran, but that ‘depends on the terms’.

3. Iran, hit hard by attacks from Israel and the US, has vowed 'eye for an eye' response if its infrastructure is attacked. Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that any attack on the country’s infrastructure would be met with a equal retaliatory response. "The enemy should know that whatever they do, undoubtedly it will have a proportionate and immediate response," Ghalibaf said through a post on X. He said that Iran follows the rule of 'an eye for an eye', without compromise, without exception.

4. Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that Tel Aviv is not seeking ‘an endless war’ with Iran. He said that Israel will work with the US to decide when to end the hostilities. “We will consult with our American friends when we think it is the right time to do that. We are not looking for an endless war," he said.

5. Iran on Tuesday claimed to have targeted the Haifa refinery and Israeli satellite communications site. A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya armed forces headquarters said that it used drones to carry out strikes on oil-and-gas and energy infrastructure.

6. Hit hard by Iranian Shahed drones, Ukraine has said that it will send military experts to Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia to discuss a strategy to eliminate Iranian drones.

7. Iran has also issued a threat to Trump’s life. A top Iranian security official has warned President Trump on social media, "Be careful, so that you won't get eliminated".

8. Israeli Defence Forces on Tuesday claimed to have targeted most key assets of the Iranian ‘terror regime’s Internal Security Forces and Basij units in Ilam Province. It added that targets included the main Internal Security Forces headquarters, the central intelligence headquarters of the Ministry of Intelligence, an IRGC command centre responsible for the battalions that suppress protests, a special forces headquarters and several Basij unit headquarters & IRGC infrastructure.

9. The prices of gas and oil have fallen sharply but are still elevated compared to the pre-war levels. Brent crude has come down at about $88-a-barrel, well below the level of about $119 it touched on Monday. The price of gas has also dropped to 126p a therm, compared with yesterday's peak of 171p.

10. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a detailed conversation with the Iranian FM Araghchi over the unfolding situation in West Asia. The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and decided to remain in touch.