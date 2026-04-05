US-Iran war: Missing crew member from downed F-15 'recovered alive'?

US-Iran war: The United States has reportedly found the crew member of the F-15 alive, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the Middle East conflict. Both the US and Iran were conducting search operations for the missing crew member.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera, citing a US government official, reported that the crew member was recovered after a "heavy firefight."

Citing a US government official, Al Jazeera further reported that the rescue operation is still in progress as the F-15 crew member is "not safe" yet. US Special Forces aim to successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety.

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During the search operations, Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters, according to CNN.

The incident occurred in the isolated highlands of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces, as well as the Bakhtiari region, where local groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters on Saturday, as reported by Iran's Fars News Agency.

Following the confrontation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) praised the tribal groups, describing them as "courageous, valiant and victorious guardians of the borders," as per reports cited by CNN.

This commendation follows the release of footage on Friday allegedly depicting nomadic Bakhtiari tribesmen armed with rifles patrolling the mountainous terrain of Iran's Khuzestan province in search of the American personnel. In the video, one of the individuals is heard saying, "God willing, he will be found."

To further incentivise the search, Iranian authorities had reportedly announced substantial financial bounties for the successful capture of the missing individual.

Iran rejects Trump's 48-hour ultimatum

Iran's central military command has dismissed the recent ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump, who threatened the destruction of the nation's essential infrastructure should a peace agreement not be reached within 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

The rejection follows a period of heightened tensions after the US leader warned of severe military consequences if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Responding to the ultimatum, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, representing the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Headquarters, characterised the American president's rhetoric as "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."

This came after President Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, stating that Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic shipping lane 'before all hell will rain down on them.'

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

On March 26, Trump had stated he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure until Monday, April 6, 2026.

This followed an earlier warning where he gave Tehran an initial 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

(with ANI inputs)

Also read- 'Desperate, foolish, unbalanced': Iranian commander responds to Trump's 48-hour warning