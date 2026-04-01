US-Iran war: Trump sets new 'two weeks' deadline to end conflict; Iranian industries targeted in fresh attacks

US President Donald Trump has said Iran does not need to sign any deal for the war to end. He claimed the conflict could wrap up within two to three weeks. He also added that US military operations in Iran would stop “very soon”. This is the latest deadline set by Trump regarding a possible withdrawal. The war has entered the second months, straining the global fuel and gas prices.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he does not trust any talks with Washington. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he confirmed that messages had been exchanged but said there are no active negotiations.

Meanwhile, joint US and Israeli strikes are continuing across Iran. Industrial sites have been hit in recent attacks. Pharmaceutical facilities and steel plants in Isfahan and Farokhshahr were among the targets. Air strikes have also hit Tehran and other cities. Iranian military officials say they are preparing for a prolonged conflict. They warned that it could turn into a war of attrition, with the possibility of US ground involvement.

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In Tehran, several explosions were reported before and after midnight. More strikes followed through Tuesday. Power cuts were reported in many areas. The Ministry of Energy said a major transmission line was damaged by debris and shockwaves. However, it added that repairs were completed within a few hours.

A major pharmaceutical company, Tofigh Darou, suffered heavy damage. Officials believe it was hit by multiple projectiles. Iran relies heavily on domestic medicine production due to US sanctions, reported Aljazeera. The country produces over 90 percent of its medicines locally. Tofigh Darou is a key supplier of drug ingredients, including those used for cancer treatment and multiple sclerosis.

Iran has also issued a warning about Elon Musk’s Starlink system. State media said the satellite internet service is now considered a “legitimate target”. Reports suggest Starlink networks are active in countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Although banned in Iran, some people are still using Starlink. It has helped them stay connected during the ongoing internet blackout imposed by authorities.

Saudi Arabia also reported fresh attacks. Its Defence Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed two drones in recent hours. The kingdom has faced repeated missile and drone threats since the start of the conflict.