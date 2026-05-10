US-Iran war 'very difficult conflict': Putin says no evidence of Tehran 'striving for nuclear weapons'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (local time) described the ongoing hostilities between the United States and Iran pertaining to the West Asia region as a "very difficult conflict" while asserting that there is no evidence suggesting Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Speaking to the media after the Victory Day Parade here, Putin said Russia maintains good relations with both Iran and other Persian Gulf nations and continues to engage with both sides to seek a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

"As for Iran and the United States, it's a very difficult conflict. It puts us in a difficult position because we have good relations with Iran and with the Persian Gulf nations. We maintain contact with both sides. I hope that this conflict will be brought to an end as soon as possible. I believe no one is interested in keeping it going," Putin said, adding that compromises remain possible.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking on Iran's alleged ambition to acquire a nuclear weapon and its border nuclear programme, Putin highlighted Russia's past cooperation in 2015 and emphasised that ongoing projects, including the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran, remain focused on peaceful energy purposes.

"We had already once done it in 2015. And then Iran fully and not without reason trusted us. We continue the nuclear programmes in Iran; we completed the construction of Bushehr. Our work on peaceful atoms is not susceptible to the current situation. We did it in 2015, and it was a foundation for signing the treaty among all interested countries and Iran. It played a very positive role. I said once again that we are ready to repeat just that," the Russian President said.

Putin further noted that Russia has never found evidence of Iran seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

"If everybody agrees to it, Iran can be fully confident that it will export these materials to a friendly country that has cooperated and will continue to cooperate on the peaceful atom, and it doesn't strive to weaponise it. We have never once said that there is any evidence about Iran's striving for nuclear weapons. And all other participants, in my view, also could be interested," he added.

Putin recalled previous initiatives to manage Iran's uranium program, including proposals to process uranium in joint ventures under international supervision, emphasising that all operations would be overseen by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He added that Russia's offers remain on the table to ensure Iran's nuclear materials are handled safely and peacefully.

"Our offers are still on the table," Putin said.

"First, we could see how much uranium there is. Second, it would all be under the control of the IAEA. And third, the work would be organised under the supervision of the IAEA. We just want to make a possible contribution. If this doesn't suit anyone, then so be it," he added.

Iran's nuclear programme has always remained a central issue in ongoing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tehran as part of the negotiations in order to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia.

The US has been demanding firm limits on Tehran's nuclear enrichment, while the Islamic Republic insists it has the right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.