US-Iran War: Why Strait of Hormuz is not just an oil route, it is world's lifeline

There is a narrow strip of water, just 39 kilometres wide at its tightest point, that holds the global economy in its hands. Close it, and farmers across the Northern Hemisphere lose their fertilizer. Semiconductor factories go dark. Construction slows. Food runs short in countries that can afford almost anything, except the one thing they cannot import when the route is sealed: the route itself. The Strait of Hormuz is the only major commercial waterway on earth named after a god. The name derives from Hormoz, the Middle Persian rendering of Ahura Mazda, the Zoroastrian deity of wisdom, light and cosmic order.

The ancient Persians did not simply build a trade route here. They consecrated it. That a place named after the god of order has become the single point where global order is most vulnerable is not irony. It is geography.

More than oil

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The standard description of Hormuz as an energy corridor is too narrow and too comfortable.

Yes, a fifth of the world's seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas passes through these waters. Yes, 30,000 vessels a year make the journey through a channel 167 kilometres long. But the real story lies in what else those ships carry.

More than 30 per cent of global ammonia trade, nearly half the world's urea and a fifth of diammonium phosphate, all essential to the fertilizer industry, move through the strait. So does 50 per cent of the world's sulphur, used in metal processing. A third of global helium supplies, which cool the semiconductors inside everything from hospital MRI machines to mobile phones, pass through here. Nearly 10 per cent of the world's aluminum does too, along with a substantial portion of Gulf-produced plastics.

The strait is not an oil chokepoint. It is the aortic valve of globalized production, and like any valve, when it fails, the entire circulatory system collapses.

Unlike oil, fertilizer cannot be rerouted. There are no pipelines for ammonia or urea. When the Strait closes, the nitrogen supply chain simply stops. Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers feed roughly 48 per cent of the global population. The mid-April deadline for Northern Hemisphere nitrogen application means that disruptions in March translate directly into lower crop yields come September.

The problem compounds further down the chain. Aluminum potlines, once shut down, do not restart quickly; the metal solidifies in the cells, requiring weeks of controlled procedures and high additional cost. For the more than 100 million people living in and around the Gulf, no amount of money buys food security when the physical route is closed. Saudi Arabia imports more than 80 per cent of its food. Qatar imports 85 per cent. The Gulf is wealthy. It is also structurally dependent on a single narrow passage for its survival.

Nine hundred years of toll collection

The story of Hormuz as a point of power is not new. In the eleventh century, an Arab merchant-prince named Muhammad Diramku, known as Dirhem Kub, meaning Dirham minter, left Oman and crossed the Gulf to found the Kingdom of Hormuz on the Iranian coast. He was not a warrior. He was a trader who understood that in this particular geography, power flowed from controlling the gap between civilizations.

By the 15th century, Hormuz had become one of the great emporium-states of the medieval world. Merchants from Egypt, China, Java, Bengal, Zanzibar and Yemen converged on a single island port. Marco Polo visited twice. Chinese admiral Zheng He, during the Ming Dynasty, made it the final destination of his treasure fleet. Every civilization that understood maritime trade eventually found its way there, and each arrived at the same conclusion: control the gate, collect the toll.

The Portuguese understood this, too. In 1507, Admiral Afonso de Albuquerque seized the port with just seven ships and 500 men, having grasped that whoever held this chokepoint held everything between India and the Mediterranean.

In 1622, Persia's Shah Abbas I captured Hormuz back with English naval support. In 1951, Britain returned, this time to impose a naval blockade on the strait to pressure Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh into reversing his decision to nationalize the Iranian oil industry. The blockade lasted more than two years and contributed directly to the CIA-backed coup against Mosaddegh in 1953. The manoeuvre was, in essence, the same one Albuquerque had pioneered four centuries earlier.

During the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, the strait came under sustained pressure again. Between 1984 and 1987, 546 commercial vessels were attacked, and more than 430 seafarers were killed. Oil continued to flow, but at sharply higher insurance premiums. That precedent may have encouraged the belligerents of 2026 to believe a partial closure was manageable. They were mistaken about what had changed.

The phantom blockade

The difference between the 1980s and today is not military capability. It is the insurance system.

Within 48 hours of the outbreak of the current conflict on 28 February, the world's largest marine insurance mutuals issued cancellation notices for war risk extensions covering the Gulf. By 5 March, commercial protection and indemnity cover had effectively ceased to exist.

What followed was a phantom blockade, a condition in which legal and financial barriers prevent the movement of vessels even in the absence of physical obstacles. Even if the strait had been physically clear, no commercial vessel could afford to sail through it. Letters of credit for Hormuz-dependent cargoes were refused by European banks. Commodity traders scrambled to line up $7 billion in emergency credit to avoid forced liquidations. This was not a supply disruption. It was a cardiac arrest of commerce.

Ports outside the chokepoint became the only viable alternatives, but even that exit route came under fire. Iranian drones struck Oman's Salalah and Duqm facilities, forcing both to suspend operations. The alternative was being attacked while it was being built.

A crisis unlike any before

The conflict that began on 28 February is structurally unlike anything that has preceded it. It is the first time the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed, and there is a real risk that Bab al-Mandeb, the narrow Red Sea passage known as the Gate of Tears, could follow, should the Houthis choose to apply additional pressure on the global economy in support of their Iranian allies. Two of the world's three critical maritime chokepoints shutting simultaneously would represent an entirely new category of crisis.

The Suez Canal blockage of 2021 was a single-point, six-day disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic was a demand shock. The war in Ukraine disrupted specific commodities through specific corridors. The current conflict has shut down the arterial system itself.

The assumption that flows through Hormuz could be taken for granted, that geographical concentration was simply a cost optimisation rather than a systemic risk, has been exposed as collective strategic blindness.

What must change

The international community has, until now, treated Hormuz as a regional energy concern. It is nothing of the sort. It is a global critical infrastructure, and it needs to be treated as such.

That means multilateral security guarantees that extend beyond energy alone. It means strategic reserves that cover fertilizers and metals alongside petroleum. And it means a serious effort to disperse critical supply chains so that the fate of the global food supply, the semiconductor industry and the construction sector does not hinge on 39 kilometres of water named, with some historical irony, after the god of order.

The world has now seen what happens when Hormuz fails. The next closure will not arrive as a surprise. The only question is whether, by then, the system has learned anything at all.