‘US is fully responsible for bloodshed’: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Attributing the ongoing conflict and casualties in the region to American policy, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that the United States bears full responsibility for the current situation.

According to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the diplomat issued a stern indictment of Washington's role in the regional crisis. "US is fully responsible for bloodshed," Araghchi said.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh also sharply criticised US President Donald Trump, questioning Washington's stance on Iran's political future.

In conversation at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh said it was ironic that the US president talks about shaping Iran's leadership when he cannot even control local political appointments in the United States.

Criticising the American leadership's approach to Tehran, he pointed to what he described as a "colonial" contradiction in US policy.

"President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can't even appoint the mayor of New York. Can you imagine this colonial approach? While he would like to see democracy at home, he would like to topple the democratically elected president of Iran," the Iranian leader said.

Further, Khatibzadeh dismissed claims that Iran had shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that Tehran continues to act as a stabilising force in the Gulf despite the escalating war with Israel and the United States.

He stressed that Tehran remains a responsible power in the Gulf despite escalating tensions, stating, "Iran is an anchor of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. We will announce if we close the Strait of Hormuz. We have not closed it. We are a responsible power."

The Iranian minister, who is also President of the Institute for Political and International Studies in Tehran, drew a distinction between regional diplomatic styles. "India and Iran share a chess mentality not like the American football mentality. Diplomacy down the road is the only option," he said.

Addressing policymakers and diplomats in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh clarified Tehran's current maritime stance: "We have not yet closed the Strait of Hormuz. We have no intention to do that until further notice."

He described Iran as a key guarantor of maritime stability in the Persian Gulf, adding, "We are an anchor of stability, because we are there and also using that." He maintained that Iran remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation, suggesting that, in reality, it is the US that has endangered maritime security.

Terming the ongoing conflict an "existential war," the Deputy Foreign Minister accused the United States and Israel of launching an aggression against Tehran based on "flat lies" and the "delusion of a Greater Israel."

Speaking during the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Khatibzadeh asserted that the offensive against his country was unprovoked and violated global standards.

"What is being done by Americans and Israelis today is against international law and norms. There was no provocation from Iran. My country is under attack based on flat lies that Iran was imposing a threat," he said.

The Iranian minister questioned the motives behind the military action, attributing it to regional power dynamics. "Why the Americans and Israelis started aggression against Iran is an important question. If you pose this question to the American administration, based on the different markets and audience you will get different answers. Why they started this is due to power politics and delusion of a 'Greater Israel," Khatibzadeh stated.

Regarding the military escalation, Khatibzadeh maintained that Iran is acting in self-defence and warned of a firm response to any strikes launched from foreign soil.

"This is an existential war on Iran, and they would like to put an end to the existence of Iran. We are fighting a heroic, nationalistic war to push back those aggressors. We have no option but to hit wherever the Americans are originating their attack from," the Minister told the audience.

He further alleged that "false-flag operations" were being used to expand the conflict, while insisting that Tehran is attempting to prevent a wider regional spillover.

"We are trying to avoid a spill over to other areas. I am sure you are hearing about false-flag operations by Mossad and by Israelis to attack refineries or even Cyprus. The UK PM said that it was not originating from Iran. Tucker Carlson also said that two or multiple Mossad groups were captured in Saudi Arabia and Qatar while trying to do false-flag operations in those countries," he claimed.

Khatibzadeh also condemned the targeting of state officials, calling it a dangerous precedent in international relations.

"When they assassinate the head of another state. Should a head of state be targeted when there are problems between countries? This is unprecedented. If this is the new norm, then it is very dangerous," he noted.

The Iranian Minister stated that the responsibility for ending the hostilities rests with those who initiated them.

"The ball is in the court of the one who started this aggression. If they stop aggression today, we are defending, not on offence. Diplomacy is the only option every country has. I really doubt if this administration understands the essence of diplomacy and dialogue," he added.