US, Israel attack Iran: A look at primary US military bases in the Middle East

Israel, along with the US, launched operation ‘Epic Fury’ on Iran earlier on Saturday.

Israel has launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Defence Minister Katz confirmed, with sirens sounding across Israel.

In retaliation, Iran launched counterstrikes on US bases in the Middle East, including the US Navy 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Iran attacked approximately six countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. While ahead of the operation US vacated major bases. The following are the major US bases in the Middle East.

1. Bahrain

The country hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters, overseeing operations across the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

2. Qatar

The sprawling 24-hectare Al Udeid Air Base, located in the desert outside Doha, serves as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). It directs U.S. operations across a vast region from Egypt to Kazakhstan and stands as the Middle East's largest U.S. base, hosting around 10,000 troops.

3. Kuwait

Key U.S military sites include Camp Arifjan, forward headquarters for U.S. Army Central; Ali Al Salem Air Base ("The Rock"), 40 km from the Iraqi border in its rugged, isolated terrain; and Camp Buehring, established during the 2003 Iraq War as a staging post for U.S. Army units deploying to Iraq and Syria as per the U.S. Army website.

4. United Arab Emirates

Al Dhafra Air Base, south of Abu Dhabi and jointly used with the UAE Air Force, serves as a vital U.S. Air Force hub. It has supported anti-ISIS missions and regional reconnaissance as per the U.S. Air Force Central Command. Meanwhile, Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, though not a formal base, is the U.S. Navy's largest Middle East port of call, frequently hosting aircraft carriers and other vessels.

5. Iraq

The U.S maintains a presence at Ain Al Asad Air Base in western Anbar province, supporting Iraqi security forces and the NATO mission as per the White House. The base was targeted by Iranian missile strikes in 2020, in retaliation for the U.S. killing of General Qasem Soleimani. Erbil Air Base in Northern Iraq serves as a hub for U.S. and coalition forces conducting training exercises and battle drills. It supports U.S. military efforts through secure facilities for training, intelligence sharing, and logistical coordination

6. Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan Air Base: U.S soldiers in Saudi Arabia, numbering 2,321 in 2024, per the White House, work closely with the Saudi government. They provide air and missile defence capabilities while supporting U.S military aircraft operations. Some U.S troops are stationed about 60 km south of Riyadh, this facility supports key U.S Army assets, including Patriot missile batteries and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems.

7. Jordan

Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base, located in Azraq, 100 km northeast of Amman, hosts the U.S Air Force Central's 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. This wing conducts missions across the Levant region.



