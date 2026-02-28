US, Israel attack Iran: Kuwait condemns Iranian attack, says it reserves the right to respond

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, which the United States called a “major combat operation" in Iran, hours after Israel confirmed missile attacks on Iranian targets, including Tehran, where multiple explosions rocked the capital and other sites.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRG) retaliated with a large-scale wave of missile and drone strikes toward Israel, while Bahrain reported a direct hit on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters, overseeing Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea ops. Qatar intercepted a missile, an explosion hit Abu Dhabi (UAE), and the regional airspace shut down amid the chaos.

Iran also targeted Kuwait, which houses some of the major US bases in the Middle East. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned attacks on its soil by Iran, calling them a "flagrant violation" of its airspace and international law.

The statement warned that Kuwait reserves the right to respond proportionately to the attack's scale and nature, adding that further military activity threatens regional stability.

Other major West Asian countries also condemned Iran’s strike.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry called Iran's ballistic missile strikes on its territory a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty and a direct threat to security. The statement described the assault as an unacceptable escalation endangering regional stability, while affirming Qatar's right to respond proportionately under international law.

Saudi Arabia also condemned in the strongest terms Iran's attacks on the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. Riyadh warned of "dire consequences" from continued violations of state sovereignty and international law principles.

While Iran’s Fars news agency reported that an Israeli strike hit an elementary school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, killing five people, the number rose to 24.

Iran has retaliated by attacking Israel and some of the major US bases in West Asia. The rapid escalation of cross-border attacks underscores a volatile brink, with further violations threatening to engulf West Asia in broader conflict.





