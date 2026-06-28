/US-Israel 'boasting' over Iran strikes amounts to confession of crime: Mojtaba Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei criticised American and Israeli leaders for boasting about crimes committed against Iran and called for legal action in both domestic and international courts over fatalities caused by the recent conflict.
He also recalled what he described as war crimes committed against Iran, including the deaths of schoolgirls in Minab, and urged authorities to pursue accountability through legal channels.
"Physical & psychological damages inflicted on each individual of the Iranian nation in the 2nd & 3rd Imposed Wars, from child killings & war crimes in Minab & Lamerd to attacks on medical centres, is each a legal file that must be pursued in both domestic & international courts... From murdering newborns to our dear elderly population - & above all, the martyrdom of the peerless, unique gem of our era, our magnanimous, mujahid Leader - is each a file among thousands of major legal cases that must be earnestly pursued in domestic & international courts," Khamenei said in a post on X.
Khamenei also said that statements made by US and Israeli leaders amounted to admissions of wrongdoing.
"The confessions and even brazen boasting of some of the leaders of the US-Zionist enemy regarding these crimes, are indisputably an admission of crime, and these effectively pave the way for the vindication of the [Iranian] nation's rights that have been violated," he added.
The strike on Minab’s Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School took place on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran. The roof of the school collapsed, killing 156 civilians, including 120 schoolchildren. The victims also included 26 female teachers, one of whom was six months pregnant, along with seven parents, a school bus driver, and a technician from a nearby clinic, according to Tehran Times.
In a related development, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned US airstrikes conducted in the early hours of Sunday on several monitoring and surveillance facilities along the country’s southern coast.
This statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday (local time) that the United States had carried out strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites. Trump described the action as a response to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire and warned that America would completely destroy Iran if such violations continued.
In a post on Truth Social, he said, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT."
Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces conducted additional strikes on multiple military targets in Iran on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump.
In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that it had destroyed eight US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain through a joint missile and drone operation. The IRGC described the strikes as a response to a second wave of US attacks on Iranian targets, calling the operation a “decisive response” to recent US aggression.
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