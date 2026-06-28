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US-Israel 'boasting' over Iran strikes amounts to confession of crime: Mojtaba Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused the United States and Israel of committing war crimes against Iran and called for legal action in domestic and international courts over deaths and damages caused during the recent conflict. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
US-Israel 'boasting' over Iran strikes amounts to confession of crime: Mojtaba Khamenei
Image Credit: ANI

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