US-Israel fight with Iran enters Day Nine, but is Trump's agenda clear | Explained

Days after the United States launched military strikes against Iran, uncertainty continues to surround the broader objective of the strikes. The situation in West Asia escalated sharply after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran. Tehran has responded with retaliatory actions, raising fears that the confrontation could expand into a broader regional crisis with significant geopolitical and economic consequences.

Despite the ongoing military actions, questions persist about whether Washington and the Trump administration have clearly outlined what it ultimately hopes to achieve as an outcome of this conflict.

'Threat to America'

President Donald Trump, on February 28, confirmed that US forces had begun what he described as “major combat operations” against Iran. In a video message, Trump said the military action was intended to remove threats posed by the Iranian leadership and protect American interests.

Regime change

The conflict has also resulted in a political change in Iran, as the Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed during the strikes. Meanwhile, in an interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela.

In the interview, he also criticised the possible succession of the son of the late supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Nuclear threat

Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons has been another central justification offered by Washington.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the strikes were necessary to stop Tehran from advancing its nuclear military capabilities.

MIGA and surrender

In a post on Truth Social following reports that Iran’s president had apologised to neighbouring countries for the fallout from the conflict, Trump invoked the phrase “MIGA”, interpreted as “Make Iran Great Again.”

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time," the post read.

The conflict in the Middle East could result in several consequences. The current situation risks affecting civilian lives, regional stability, diplomatic ties, and global markets, including the world's energy supplies.

For now, the tensions have already reshaped regional tensions and heightened global concern. However, whether this leads to a political change in Iran or a prolonged confrontation remains an open question.

