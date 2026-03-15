US-Israel-Iran war enters day 16: Hormuz chaos, oil price surge and no clear winner; Here’s what we know

The war in West Asia has escalated significantly since February 28 after the US and Israel launched ‘pre-emptive’ strikes on Iran. With the aim of regime change and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Two weeks into the war with Operation Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, the triangular war has spread across the Gulf. With soaring global oil prices, retaliatory strikes from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean, who has gained what, and where is the war headed? Let’s look at the two-week developments from 28th February to 14th March.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed other nations will deploy naval assets to secure the Strait of Hormuz, countering Iran's ongoing blockade of most shipping on this critical global oil chokepoint.

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In a follow-up post, he specified that "hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others" will contribute ships.

Prior to the US attacked a vital Iranian oil export hub of Kharg Island, which could sharply escalate the conflict.

Iran warned of targeting UAE ports after a US attack on its Kharg Island oil facility, which reportedly spared critical oil infrastructure.

A drone assault then sparked a fire at a UAE oil facility, with heavy smoke observed.

Israel struck Hezbollah sites in Iraq and Lebanon, killing nine, including five children, after issuing evacuation orders.

The Strait of Hormuz blockade drives surging oil prices and stock declines, despite global emergency oil releases. Iran's new supreme leader demands US-Israel reparations and vows to keep the strait closed.

Contrary to early predictions, Iran's regime remains intact after more than two weeks of conflict with the US and Israel, the most formidable military alliance globally, while sustaining its ability to strike high-value targets deep in enemy territory.

Tehran has compelled Washington to waver on its objectives, with messaging appearing inconsistent and even frantic at times, and prompted the surreal scenario of President Trump directly engaging Putin, unimaginable at the war's outset.

Iran has also forced the US to seek Ukrainian assistance against basic Shahed-style drones, mined the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt oil flows and exploited asymmetric tactics like cheap drone swarms to exhaust Israel's costly air defences, all while diverting a US Marine Expeditionary Unit for reinforcements and fueling regional anti-imperialist backlash that complicates postwar dynamics for a Trump administration.

The gains and losses are on both sides; the US and Israeli forces have devastated much of Iran's military infrastructure, offensive capabilities, and missile launch sites with precise, repeated strikes across the country.

The US has asserted unchallenged airspace dominance, naval control beyond Hormuz threats, and rapid coalition surges involving Israel and Gulf allies, underpinned by robust intelligence networks sustaining intense targeting operations.

Israel's multilayered defences have neutralized numerous incoming threats despite heavy pressure.

Iran's war economy buckles under sanctions hampering replacements, and America has reaffirmed its peerless global power projection, proving both sides claim tactical wins amid mutual attrition.

War defies tidy scorekeeping; over two weeks into this Iran conflict, simplistic victor-victim narratives obscure the gritty reality of shared blows and strategic endurance.

With no signs of de-escalation and fog surrounding the future of the war, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said that Tehran would embrace any proposal aimed at achieving a full cessation of hostilities, according to Reuters, citing state media.

Araghchi's remarks come amid the West Asia conflict entering its third week, coinciding with Iran's issuance of fresh threats to escalate its retaliation against the United States and Israel.









