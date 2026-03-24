US-Israel-Iran war: If India hadn’t quit this project, it wouldn’t depend on Hormuz today

Iran-Pakistan-India Pipeline: New Delhi’s decision to walk away from the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project years ago is back in focus as the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The pipeline was meant to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) directly from Iran’s South Pars to India and provide the country a land-based supply. If the project had gone ahead, India could have had a direct and more reliable energy route today, with far less dependence on this sea corridor.

The present situation has pushed policymakers to revisit that moment with a practical lens. A land-based pipeline would have reduced India’s exposure to chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, where any escalation can slow down or even halt energy flows.

At present, tanker movement has slowed, insurance costs have gone up and prices are rising. The impact has become visible in India, where rising fuel costs begin to affect transport, industry and everyday household budgets.

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The pipeline project was once seen as a long-term solution to exactly this kind of vulnerability. Planned as a 2,700-kilometre network, it was aimed at connecting Iran’s vast gas reserves directly to India through Pakistan. It promised a supply line that would not depend on shipping routes or maritime security. Iran had completed a large part of its section, but India exited the project around 2009-10, and the plan never reached its full potential.

That decision did not come in isolation. At the time, several factors made the project difficult to move forward. Relations with Pakistan were tense, and a large part of the pipeline was expected to pass through areas with security concerns. Any disruption along that route could have affected supply, creating a different kind of risk. For a project of this scale, long-term stability was essential, and those conditions were not easy to guarantee.

There was also the broader geopolitical context. Iran was under international sanctions, and global pressure around its nuclear programme was high. India was balancing multiple relationships at once, including a growing strategic partnership with the United States. Energy decisions had to be weighed along with diplomatic priorities. The pipeline became part of that larger equation.

Pricing and commercial terms added another layer of complexity, making the project even harder to finalise. There were differences over how the price of gas would be calculated and revised over time. Transit fees for Pakistan became another issue as both sides had to agree on how much would be paid for the gas to pass through its territory. Long-term contracts needed clarity on risk sharing, payment security and supply guarantees, which proved difficult to agree on among all three countries.

These unresolved issues made negotiations more complicated and reduced the chances of reaching a final agreement.

Even today, those challenges are relevant. Any cross-border infrastructure that depends on regional stability comes with its own set of uncertainties. A pipeline may avoid risks at sea, but it brings its own concerns on land, especially when it runs through multiple countries with different security environments. From that perspective, the decision to step back can also be seen as a cautious approach in a complicated situation.

At the same time, the present disruption around the Strait of Hormuz highlights the cost of relying heavily on sea routes. A large share of India’s oil and gas imports still pass through this narrow corridor. When tensions rise in the region, the impact is immediate. Delays in shipments, higher freight charges and rising international prices translate into domestic pressure. Even partial reopening of the route offers only limited relief, as uncertainty continues to hang over future supplies.

India has tried to manage this risk by diversifying its energy sources. It imports oil and gas from multiple countries, builds strategic reserves and invests in alternative supply chains. Projects like LNG terminals and long-term contracts with different suppliers are part of that strategy. These steps help reduce dependence on any single route, but they do not fully remove the importance of critical chokepoints like Hormuz.

The debate around the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline is not only about looking back. It also points to a lesson about energy security. Access, reliability and geopolitical stability all matter equally. No single solution can address every risk, and each option comes with trade-offs. What seems uncertain at one point may appear useful in another context, depending on how international conditions evolve.

The focus now is on balancing these choices carefully. The goal is to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies without getting overly exposed to any one risk. The past decision on the pipeline shows the constraints of that time. The present situation shows how those choices continue to play out. In a world where energy routes are linked to geopolitics, flexibility and diversification are essential to manage uncertainty.