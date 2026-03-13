US‑Israel vs Iran war fallout: Meet the winners you didn’t expect and losers you can’t ignore

New Delhi: War rarely has a clear winner. Ordinary civilians bear the heaviest burden. The ongoing military campaign in West Asia has rattled international energy markets and disrupted supply chains. Many countries are bracing for economic problems, while some could find new strategic opportunities during the turmoil.

The Middle East is at the centre of this crisis. Instability in Gulf countries has forced millions to flee, while distant nations feel the ripple effects. Oil prices have jumped, and shipping lanes, especially near the Strait of Hormuz, face interruptions. Industries are dealing with higher costs, and consumers are paying more.

The pressing question is which countries stand to lose the most and which may benefit.

Russia

Iran has long been an ally and military partner for Russia, but the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei is a diplomatic blow. Previous events, including unrest in Syria and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Venezuela by the United States, have also posed challenges.

Despite this, the unrest in the Middle East could give Russia tactical breathing room in Ukraine. US military resources are being diverted to the Gulf instead of Ukraine. Reduced availability of Patriot missiles and interceptors limits weapons shipments to Kyiv, indirectly benefiting Moscow.

Iran’s Shahed drones are in demand, but experts say they are unlikely to fundamentally change Russia’s capabilities. Early in the Ukraine war, Moscow relied on Iranian drones, which were provided with production technology and licenses, particularly during 2022-2023. Now, Moscow can manufacture the Shahed drones independently.

Meanwhile, Iran’s tightening of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted oil and gas shipments, driving prices higher. This may give Russia some financial relief as its federal budget depends heavily on oil exports priced at $59 per barrel. With crude prices near $100 per barrel and reduced output from Gulf producers, Moscow has opportunities to expand exports to markets such as China and India.

Temporary exemptions allow India to resume Russian oil purchases, and talks are ongoing to ease other restrictions.

China

So far, the Iran war has not caused disruptions for China, though pressure is building. Iran supplies only 12 percent of China’s crude imports, and the country has stockpiled oil to cover months of demand. It can also source additional oil from Russia if necessary.

Export-driven industries could face challenges. Exports account for 20 percent of China’s GDP and falling property prices have already stressed domestic demand. While shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz are not critical, shipments to Western markets are essential. Threats at the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could force long detours, adding roughly $2 million in extra costs per ship.

The war may also create diplomatic openings for China. Beijing could present itself as a responsible global power while observing how Washington responds to other crises, including Taiwan.

Southeast Asia: Pakistan, Bangladesh and beyond

Countries in Southeast Asia are vulnerable due to heavy reliance on Middle Eastern energy. Many have begun precautionary measures to soften economic shocks. Diesel prices in Vietnam have jumped nearly 60 percent, prompting officials to encourage remote work. The Philippines imports 95 percent of its crude from the Middle East, and most employees now follow a four-day workweek.

Pakistan has implemented similar measures. Banks are operational, universities have moved classes online and work-from-home policies are in place where possible. The prime minister emphasised careful use of fuel reserves.

In Bangladesh, petrol shortages led to daily limits of 10 liters for cars and 2 liters for motorcycles.

The impact goes beyond energy. Fertiliser production could also be disrupted, threatening global food security. Roughly 30 percent of the world’s urea passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Derived from petrochemicals processed from crude oil, Urea is essential for fertilier. Any disruption could take six to nine months to affect food prices and availability, potentially causing long-term consequences for farmers and harvests.