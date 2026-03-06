US-Israel vs Iran war fuels China’s rise: How Beijing could outmaneuver US

US-Israel vs Iran war: China has strongly condemned the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling the attacks a violation of international law. In a March 1 article, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua described the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations Charter and a departure from “fundamental norms of international relations.”

This reaction mirrors Beijing’s response to the early January US capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, when Chinese officials denounced what they described as an illegal intervention. At the time, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that no country should act as a “world policeman” or assume the role of an “international judge”.

Beyond diplomatic statements, China’s most tangible contribution to Iran so far has been its BeiDou satellite navigation system. In recent years, BeiDou has emerged as a potential rival to the US-controlled Global Positioning System (GPS). During the 12-day Iran-Israel war in 2025, widespread GPS jamming disrupted Iranian military and civilian systems. Switching to BeiDou allowed Tehran to maintain strategic monitoring, including better awareness of American military movements.

A chance to project global influence

Analysts see potential long-term advantages for China in the ongoing US-Isreal vs Iran war. The fighting allows Beijing to present itself as a stable global actor compared with the unpredictability of Washington’s foreign policy. Driven by doubts over US reliability, countries like Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom have recently strengthened economic ties with China.

Wang Yi emphasised the need for stronger UN engagement and international cooperation at the Munich Security Conference in February. Beijing may also highlight Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf states to caution Washington’s allies in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, about the limits of US security guarantees.

Opportunity in US distraction

A prolonged war in Iran could inadvertently benefit China by drawing US attention and resources away from the Indo-Pacific. Washington has long sought to pivot from Europe and the Middle East toward Asia to counter China’s rise. Past US engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan delayed this pivot, giving China space to expand its influence.

If US forces are entangled in the Middle East, Beijing could further consolidate its regional dominance in Asia. The situation also provides a laboratory for studying American and Israeli military technology, particularly drones, which have influenced China’s development of drone swarms and autonomous aerial systems.

Long-term strategic gains

While the conflict may hurt China economically in the short term, it also strengthens Beijing’s strategic position. By carefully balancing diplomatic messaging, leveraging technology like BeiDou and observing US and Israeli operations, China can enhance its international influence and prepare for future security challenges.

The Iran crisis illustrates how geopolitical turmoil can carry both risks and opportunities. For China, the immediate costs in energy security and diplomacy are offset by potential long-term gains in strategic leverage, regional power and technological insight. The war could be a key moment for China, strengthening its position as a major power in the world.