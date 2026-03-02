US-Israel War on Iran: India offers mediation, but these 3 major challenges stand in the way

New Delhi: Less than 40 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from Israel, Tel Aviv and Washington launched a coordinated and powerful strike on Iran. Tehran responded with full force by attacking American military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Eemirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The rapid escalation led to regional tensions and posed a diplomatic challenge India.

The Middle East is critical for India due to its large economic and strategic interests and the presence of millions of Indian workers. New Delhi has called on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation and pursue dialogue and diplomacy. On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke first with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, reiterating India’s call for dialogue to ease tensions. Later, he contacted Iran’s Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who acknowledged India’s concern over the developing events in the region.

He also reached out to regional partners such as the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain to ensure the safety of Indians living there. The timing was sensitive. Talks between Iran and Oman had suggested a possible peaceful solution.

India had to carefully manage its relationship with Israel, an important ally, and Iran, also a long-time partner.

India’s concerns

India highlighted three major points in its diplomatic outreach. First, it expressed concern over civilian safety and urged all parties to prioritise the protection of non-combatants. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that India is closely monitoring the situation and advised Indian citizens to stay alert, follow local security guidance and stay in touch with missions.

Second, India stressed the importance of respecting sovereignty and regional integrity, showing support for diplomatic dialogue while maintaining a neutral stand.

Third, the government placed the safety and welfare of Indian citizens above all. Indian missions in Tehran, Tel Aviv and other regional capitals issued advisories, especially as airspace closures and flight cancellations disrupted families.

An estimated 10,000 Indians are in Iran, more than 41,000 reside in Israel, and 8 to 9 million Indians work across the Gulf and wider West Asia.

India’s concern draws on past experience. In June last year, during Israel-US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and the ensuing 12-day war, India safely relocated over 3,000 citizens amid ongoing tensions. At the time, New Delhi emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable solution.

Strategic stakes

The region’s stability is directly linked to India’s energy security, with nearly 60% of its oil imports passing through West Asia. The Strait of Hormuz is an important route for tankers, and Iran’s threats to close it have added another layer of complexity.

India has consistently avoided taking sides publicly and avoided refraining from criticism even after Israel’s strikes in June and distancing itself from international condemnation issued by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Diplomatic engagement has continued, including interactions with Iranian BRICS sherpas in early February to discuss economic cooperation.

Maintaining balance

Managing this delicate balance is a major challenge. When asked on February 26 about discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign leaders on US-Iran tensions, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the talks focussed on the regional situation and India’s consistent belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions.

India’s approach mirrors its stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, balancing relations between Moscow and Western nations while urging diplomacy despite sanctions. The strategy emphasises strategic autonomy.

US-Israel strikes on Saturday resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several of his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

India now has to protect its citizens while managing a region full of rising military tensions, energy risks and tricky alliances.