/US-Israel war with Iran leaves thousands dead – but what is the real death toll?

US-Israel-Iran War: Death toll from the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran have crossed several thousand across the Middle East since the escalation began in February, with Iran and Lebanon accounting for the bulk of reported casualties, though different agencies continue to release varying totals.
Between February 28 and the recent ceasefire, more than 7,300 deaths have been reported across Iran and Lebanon, according to official statements from the two countries. This number includes civilians, children and health workers, along with combatants involved in the fighting. However, independent experts say the actual number is likely higher.
Researchers working on conflict data cite restricted access in war-hit areas, internet shutdowns and limits on media reporting as main reasons why full details have not reached the public. Casualty reporting in active conflict zones often comes late or cannot be independently checked. The final figures may continue to be debated long after the fighting ends.
Iran officially puts the death toll from the United States and Israeli strikes at around 3,468 people by mid-April, including 499 women. State media IRNA reported on April 26 that among the dead were 1,460 civilians and 2,008 military personnel.
However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) gave a slightly higher estimate of 3,636 deaths in its May 18 report. It said the dead included 1,701 civilians, among them 307 children, 1,221 military personnel and 714 people whose status could not be confirmed.
The HRANA said its numbers should be treated as minimum estimates because collecting information in Iran has been difficult. The group cited internet blackouts, limited access to affected areas and alleged pressure on families as major obstacles.
Iranian authorities have also accused the United States and Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure across the country. A US strike in the early phase of the war hit a school in Minab, killing 168 people, including 110 children. The US military has said it is reviewing the incident.
According to Iranian officials, a separate strike on a sports hall in Lamerd during a girls’ volleyball match killed 20 people. While the United States has denied responsibility, analysts said that a precision missile strike by the United States may have been used.
Fighting in Lebanon escalated after Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader. Tel Aviv responded with air and ground operations in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s health ministry said 3,912 people have been killed since the escalation, including 366 women and 247 children. The number of Hezbollah fighters among the dead has not been confirmed. The militia has not released official casualty numbers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that around 3,000 Hezbollah fighters had been killed since the war began, though this number has not been independently verified.
One of the deadliest incidents reported in Lebanon took place on April 8, when Israeli strikes killed at least 361 people in 10 minutes. Israel said it targeted alleged Hezbollah operatives, while Lebanese authorities said many civilians were among the dead.
United Nations peacekeepers have also been affected, with seven personnel killed during the war, including the most recent death reported on June 4.
US President Donald Trump criticised Israeli military operations during the G7 summit in Paris, saying that too many civilians had been killed.
“You don’t have to demolish an apartment building every time you are looking for somebody, because a lot of people live in those apartments and they are not all Hezbollah,” he told Israel.
Israeli government data said 60 people were killed by June 18, including 29 civilians and 31 soldiers. Among the civilian deaths, 21 were caused by Iranian missile strikes. One additional death was recorded as friendly fire.
Israel has accused Iran of using cluster munitions in populated areas. In one reported case, an elderly couple died in Ramat Gan when small bomblets from a cluster strike hit near an air-raid shelter. Human Rights Watch has also accused Iran of using cluster weapons in civilian areas, describing them as unlawful under international rules due to their wide-area impact.
Across the broader region, Iran’s missile and drone attacks also reached several neighbouring countries hosting US military bases, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Bahrain and Oman. The strikes hit military sites, energy facilities and airports, while debris from intercepted missiles also fell on residential areas in some cases.
The UAE confirmed 13 deaths, while reports compiled by AFP and Al Jazeera claimed more than 100 deaths in Iraq, mostly attributed to Iran-backed militia groups.
The Pentagon said 13 US service members died during the war, including seven killed in Iranian strikes and six in a separate aircraft accident in Iraq. The International Maritime Organisation also reported 14 deaths among sailors after attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.
Experts say the full toll may never be fully confirmed. According to them, restricted access, damaged infrastructure and political pressure in several countries have limited accurate reporting. They added that, based on previous regional wars, final casualty numbers are likely to be higher than latest estimates and may continue to be debated for years.
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