Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US-Israel war with Iran leaves thousands dead – but what is the real death toll?

US-Israel war with Iran leaves thousands dead – but what is the real death toll?

Between February 28 and the recent ceasefire, over 7,300 deaths have been reported across Iran and Lebanon, according to official statements from the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
US-Israel war with Iran leaves thousands dead – but what is the real death toll?
Image Credit: Rescue forces and others at work following a strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. (Photo: Mehr News/WANA via Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Israel orders military to ceasefire in Lebanon
israel lebanon1 min ago
2
Abhigyan19 min ago
3
Joe Root19 min ago
4
NEET-UG 202646 min ago
5
Fake policemen52 min ago