US Issues Alert For American Citizens, Officials In Pakistan; Warns Against Visiting THESE Areas In Karachi

The United States has issued a warning for its citizens visiting Pakistan to avoid certain areas and hotels in Karachi amid a terror threat report. The US Embassy said in a statement that its Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi.

In a warning titled "Report of a threat to high-end hotels', the US government said, "The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official U.S. government personnel."

It further said that the US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels.

It asked Americans to avoid the areas and crowded places. It asked the citizens and officials to keep a low profile and keep a watch on their surroundings.