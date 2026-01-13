US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'

After announcing a 25 per cent tariff on Iran’s trade partners, the United States Virtual Embassy issued a major advisory on Monday (local time), urging American citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately.

In the advisory, the US warned that protests across Iran are “escalating” and could “turn violent,” potentially leading to arrests, injuries, and severe disruptions to daily life.

The embassy also said that the protests across Iran "may turn violent" amid heightened security measures by Iranian authorities.

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the alert said, ANI reported.

It added that the Government of Iran has "restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks."

The advisory also flagged travel disruptions, noting that several airlines have limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran. "Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," it said.

Urging US citizens to take immediate precautions, the embassy advised citizens to consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia and Turkey.

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye," the alert added.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," it said.

For those unable to leave, the embassy advised finding a secure location and stocking essential supplies. "If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," it added.

