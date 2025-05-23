US Judge Halts Trump Govt's Move To Revoke Harvard’s Authorization For International Students
A US judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Harvard University’s authorization to enroll international students.
A US judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Harvard University’s authorization to enroll international students, following a lawsuit filed by Harvard in federal court in Boston. The university described the revocation as a “blatant violation” of the US Constitution and other federal laws.
This is a developing story.
