US Judge Sentences Donald Trump In Hush Money Case, Avoids Jail Or Fine

Despite facing a potential prison sentence of up to four years, Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan opted for a sentence that effectively put an end to the case without additional penalties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 10:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Judge Sentences Donald Trump In Hush Money Case, Avoids Jail Or Fine File Photo

A US judge recently sentenced President-elect Donald Trump following his conviction in the hush money case involving payments to a porn star. While the ruling marked a significant legal moment, it did not include a jail term or a fine, allowing Trump to continue preparing for his inauguration.

First US President with a Felony Conviction

The sentencing decision not only confirmed Trump's criminal conviction but also made him the first US president to have a felony conviction on his record. The ruling carries historical implications, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of the situation as Trump prepares to take office.

Legal Protections for the President

In his explanation, Judge Merchan noted that legal protections for a sitting president played a significant role in the decision. While the judge acknowledged the seriousness of the case, he explained that these legal protections, which shield a president from certain legal consequences, ultimately outweighed other considerations.

However, he also made it clear that these protections could not negate the jury’s verdict in the case.

Final Thoughts on Sentence

The judge emphasized the necessity of considering any aggravating factors when determining a sentence. Nonetheless, he reiterated that the legal status and protections Trump would enjoy once in office played a crucial role in his decision to avoid imposing further punishment.

The case may be closed, but the implications for Trump’s presidency and legal standing remain a point of debate.

