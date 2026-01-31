US justice department releases 30 lakh new pages of Epstein files

US Justice department on Friday released over 30 lakh pages of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest release includes over 2,000 videos and more than 180,000 images. It occurs six weeks after the 19 December deadline established by legislation signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

Official cited the delay happened dur to reviewing and accessing millions of materials and redacting anything that could reveal the identity of victims.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Justice department made thousands of pages public, including photos of high-profile people, emails, and text, messages on December 20, 2025. Appearing in the documents does not indicate any wrongdoing on their part, and many of those named have denied any involvement with Epstein.

Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche has announced fresh release of Jeffrey Epstein files in a press briefing.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), the government was required to release all Epstein-related files in its possession, subject to certain specified exceptions.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Department of Justice holds a total of 6 million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. However, not all of these are being released in the current disclosure. According to the DOJ, nearly 3 million pages are being withheld for several reasons, including the presence of child sexual abuse material and the need to safeguard victims' rights. An additional 200,000 pages are being withheld due to legal privileges.

President Donald Trump's name appears thousands of times in the Epstein documents released so far, including instances where Epstein directly mentioned him.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected notions that the Justice Department may have shielded or protected President Trump by limiting or redacting references to his name in the files. He said Justice department did not protect Trump and denied claims that it doesn’t take child exploitation seriously, mentioning that 293 offenders were recently arrested.



Friday’s release includes numerous FBI interview records known as 302s from alleged Epstein victims, containing detailed witness statements given to authorities about their experiences with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell between 2013 and 2021.

Any material showing victims, child sexual abuse, death, or matters affecting ongoing investigations has been removed. Faces of women except Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell have been blurred, while male faces were redacted only when necessary to protect the women.

The files released in December last year included images of prominent figures such as former US President Bill Clinton, pop star Michael Jackson, actor Chris Tucker, and Britain’s Prince Andrew. Some photographs showed Clinton swimming and socialising with girls in a pool. The images were initially released in four batches, with a fifth batch published several hours later.