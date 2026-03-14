BREAKING | 6 US troops killed in Iraq tanker crash; 5 planes damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base
A tragic mid-air incident in Iraq kills 6 U.S. service members while an Iranian missile strike damages 5 refueling planes at Prince Sultan Air Base. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vows to continue operations against Tehran as air power hits a breaking point.
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The US military's aerial refueling fleet, the backbone of "Operation Epic Fury," suffered a dual blow on Friday. Reports confirmed the deaths of six service members in a tragic mid-air incident over Iraq, while officials revealed that an Iranian missile barrage successfully damaged five aircraft on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
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