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NewsWorldBREAKING | 6 US troops killed in Iraq tanker crash; 5 planes damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base
IRANIAN MISSILE STRIKE

BREAKING | 6 US troops killed in Iraq tanker crash; 5 planes damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base

A tragic mid-air incident in Iraq kills 6 U.S. service members while an Iranian missile strike damages 5 refueling planes at Prince Sultan Air Base. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vows to continue operations against Tehran as air power hits a breaking point.
 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | 6 US troops killed in Iraq tanker crash; 5 planes damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi baseREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The US military's aerial refueling fleet, the backbone of "Operation Epic Fury," suffered a dual blow on Friday. Reports confirmed the deaths of six service members in a tragic mid-air incident over Iraq, while officials revealed that an Iranian missile barrage successfully damaged five aircraft on the ground in Saudi Arabia.

 

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