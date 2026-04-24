US keeps objecting, Iran turns Hormuz into cash route – First toll money lands in central bank

Tehran: The Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a strategic shipping route. Iran has now begun using it as a source of revenue, with officials confirming that the first collection from toll charges has been deposited into the country’s central bank.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Hamidreza Hajibabai, deputy speaker of parliament, said, “The first earnings from tolls on the Strait of Hormuz have been deposited into the central bank account.”

This is the first public confirmation from Tehran that such a system is now in place.

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No clarity on ships or total amount

Tehran has not shared details on which vessels have been charged or how much money has been collected so far. There are also no official numbers on the overall revenue.

Some reports have suggested that transit fees could go as high as $2 million (around Rs 18 crore) per ship, depending on the vessel and cargo. Iranian authorities have previously rejected such estimates when they appeared in media reports.

Earlier, Iran’s embassy in India denied claims that ships were being charged $2 million for passage through the strait.

‘Rules are set by us’

Citing Tasnim, Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi said the fees vary based on multiple factors. “The charges depend on the type of ship, the volume of cargo and the level of risk. The amount is decided case by case, and Iran sets the rules,” he said.

His comments suggest that pricing is not fixed and is determined by Iranian authorities depending on circumstances.

Earlier signs of a toll system

Iran had previously said plans to regulate movement through the Strait of Hormuz, especially during periods of war with the United States and Israel. At one point, it suggested limiting passage to what it called “friendly countries”.

However, no clear tariff structure or confirmation of actual collection had been provided until now.

US opposition to tolls

The move has prompted a strong reaction from US President Donald Trump, who has warned against vessels paying Iran for passage.

On April 12, he said he had directed the US Navy to track and stop ships paying such fees. “Anyone paying illegal tolls will not be allowed safe passage on the high seas,” he said at the time.

He also suggested a possible US-Iran joint arrangement for managing the strait, though no formal proposal has moved forward.

It is still unclear how far the toll system will be applied and which countries or shipping companies will be affected. Iran has not laid out detailed rules, leaving several questions open about how the system will operate going forward.